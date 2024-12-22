Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool live for free in the USA: 2024/2025 Premier League

Tottenham receive Liverpool in a Matchday 17 showdown in the 2024/2025 Premier League. Find out here how to catch the game, with kickoff times and broadcast information available for both television and streaming platforms.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah
© IMAGO / NurPhotoLiverpool's Mohamed Salah

By Leonardo Herrera

Tottenham and Liverpool will face against each other in a Matchday 17 showdown of the 2024/2025 Premier League season. Fans in the USA can catch every moment of the action with a variety of broadcast and streaming options available. Here’s a breakdown of kickoff times and how to watch.

[Watch Tottenham vs Liverpool online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Premier League’s marquee matchup this weekend features league leaders Liverpool taking on a Big Six contender, Tottenham. Liverpool have showcased dominance both domestically and internationally, cementing their status as favorites, though their vulnerabilities remain.

Tottenham, sitting 11th with 23 points, may be underdogs on paper, but their impressive performances against top-tier opposition add intrigue to this highly anticipated clash. This game promises to deliver excitement from start to finish.

Advertisement

When will the Tottenham vs Liverpool match be played?

Tottenham take on Liverpool this Sunday, December 22, for the 2024/2025 Premier League Matchday 17. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham – IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Tottenham vs Liverpool in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2024/2025 Premier League clash between Tottenham and Liverpool in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: USA Network, Telemundo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

ALSO READ

Mike Tomlin blames Russell Wilson and defense for Steelers' loss vs Ravens
NFL

Mike Tomlin blames Russell Wilson and defense for Steelers' loss vs Ravens

Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions for free in the USA: 2024 NFL Regular Season Game

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry reach milestone to help Ravens clinch playoff spot
NFL

NFL News: Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry reach milestone to help Ravens clinch playoff spot

NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear after defeating Clemson
College Football

NCAAF News: Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers makes something clear after defeating Clemson

Better Collective Logo