Where to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Real Madrid will face off against Sevilla in a Matchday 18 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. Fans in the United States can look forward to an exciting clash, with all the action available live. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and where to watch via TV and streaming.

Atletico Madrid‘s 2-1 win over Barcelona has put Real Madrid in a tough spot, as they were hoping for a draw to help their position. Despite the result, Real Madrid remain within striking distance of Atletico, who now lead the La Liga standings with 41 points. Kylian Mbappe and his teammates now face a crucial challenge to secure a win and close the gap to just one point behind the Aleti.

Their next opponents, Sevilla, have had an inconsistent season but is still in the hunt for a spot in European competition, sitting on 22 points. Sevilla will be eager to claim a victory and boost their chances while also aiming to deliver a major upset by defeating Real Madrid.

When will the Real Madrid vs Sevilla match be played?

Real Madrid take on Sevilla on Sunday, December 22, in Matchday 18 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Real Madrid vs Sevilla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Sevilla, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo (free trial), or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.