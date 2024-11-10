NCAAF News: Deion Sanders sends out strong statement after Buffaloes' win over Texas Tech

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders sent a big message on his program after strong win against Texas Tech Red Raiders on the road.

The Colorado Buffaloes secured a big win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders and climbed to second place in the Big 12 standings. Now ranked in 18th place on the AP poll, the Buffaloes are looking as great contenders for the Conference Title game, however, head coach Deion Sanders delivered a strong statement on the program.

The Buffaloes are firing in all cylinders, at the moment. Heisman candidate Travis Hunter is back to his dominant ways and making plays all over the field. Shedeur Sanders is playing at an elite level and really helping his case for a top first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Most importantly, the team is winning in convincing fashion and heating up in Playoffs conversations.

Punching their ticket to the College Football Playoffs is a top-priority for the Buffaloes. The current three-game win streak in Boulder is a good sign of momentum in the Buffs’ favour. However, Coach Prime made something clear about his program not getting carried away.

“We don’t change with the stakes,” Deion Sanders said, via USA Today. “You guys change with the stakes. We don’t change with the stakes. What we’re doing right now, we planned on it. I’m proud of them because they never give up, and I don’t flinch because I know who they are.”

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team plays their spring game at Folsom Field on April 27, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

Deion on controversy about objects thrown onto the field

Home fans at Jones AT&T Stadium make for a hostile environment for away players. The Buffaloes experienced first-hand the infamous NCAA tradition of “tortilla throwing” by Texas Tech’s fans. However, as the game got out of hand for the Red Raiders, fans took it a step further and threw water bottles and other objects at Deion and the Buffaloes.

Primetime addressed the incidents postgame with a tongue-in-cheek tone: “They were throwing everything but my mama at me. So we try to prepare our young men for that. Thank God tortillas … are soft, it’s not hard, but when they start doing the water bottles and those other objects, that’s when you gotta alarm the officials.”

Deion also appreciatted Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire’s attempt to calm the waters: “But I’m thankful, I think Joey (McGuire) grabbed the microphone. He said, ‘Man, I apologize.’ I said, ‘No, I had to do it last week. I had to do the same thing. I had to grab the microphone and talk to our students as well.‘”

