NFL News: Jordan Love's rookie teammate leaves Packers to return to his former team

Green Bay Packers have fallen for the second time this season against the Detroit Lions, complicating their playoff hopes with four games left to play in the 2024 NFL season. In addition, Jordan Love will lose a young player who could have revamped the roster alternatives.

The Green Bay franchise is in third place in the NFC North, two wins behind the Minnesota Vikings, who would qualify for the division’s Wild Card round. The Packers’ results are due in part to some decisions that did not pay off in the best way, such as bringing in a rookie in the offseason. The goal is to learn from this season and surround Love with better names.

The rookie who will leave Love’s teammate to return to his former team is none other than kicker Brayden Narveson, who will return to the Tennessee Titans to join the practice squad. Narveson played the first six weeks of the current campaign with the Packers and was part of the Nashville franchise in the preseason, where he hit 6-of-7 kicks downfield before being released. The information was confirmed by NFL insider Mike Garafolo on his X account (formerly Twitter).

How did Narveson do for the Packers?

Narveson was not a stellar addition for the Green Bay franchise. He initially started and hit 12 of 17 field goals (four of them missed from 40 to 49 yards and another from less than 40 yards) through the first six games. After that performance, the Packers opted for another kicker and gave the job to veteran Brandon McManus.

Brayden Narveson, former kicker of the Green Bay Packers

Narveson will return to the Titans after trying out with several teams he has coached with. Nick Folk’s injury at kicker for the Tennessee franchise gives Love’s former teammate the opportunity to start next weekend’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Packers organization believes it’s not time for Narveson

Matt LaFleur has acknowledged that Narveson is an effective kicker in the NFL, but that there is no time to wait for him in his first pro season. That sentiment was echoed by general manager Brian Gutekunst. What is certain is that Packers management will have to work to provide Love with better help. In that vein, it is worth noting that new kicker McManus has made 11 of 12 field goals.