NFL News: Jordan Love's Packers teammate sends strong warning to Lions about Super Bowl race

The Green Bay Packers lost 34-31 on Thursday night to the Detroit Lions, who clinched a playoff spot for the 2024 NFL season. Star Jordan Love‘s team will not be able to win the NFC North, and if they make the postseason, they will have a great chance to face Jared Goff and Dan Campbell’s team again in the Super Bowl race.

The Lions have won both times they have faced the Green and Gold this season, although last night’s narrow victory confirms that this is a team that is internally demanding to maintain their high level of play, even if their 12-1 record is an indicator that that demand is paying off.

The Lions can be considered a serious contender to reach the Super Bowl, which they almost did last season. The Packers, on the other hand, have a positive but somewhat uneven record. The Green Bay franchise has a 9-4 mark and is in a favorable position to make the playoffs, so team members are already anticipating a possible meeting with Detroit.

Kenny Clark sends strong warning to the Lions

Love’s teammate who sent a strong message to the Lions is none other than defensive tackle Kenny Clark. “We’ll definitely be back here and we’ll be excited to play them again when we do. It was a tough loss, but we’ll get better from here on out,” Clark warned the Detroit team via the Packers‘ official website.

Amik Anderson sent a strong message to the Packers

The back and forth didn’t stop with Clark’s words, but there was some backlash from the Lions’ side as well. Cornerback Amik Anderson spoke to the press after the win over the Packers and came to a blunt conclusion. “They’re trying to be competitive, but you can tell they’re not,” the Detroit player said of the Green Bay franchise.

The duel between Jared Goff and Jordan Love

Quarterbacks Love and Jared Goff faced off in an intense showdown between two stars of the league. The Packers’ key player contributed a touchdown and completed 12 passes for 206 yards. Goff, on the other hand, added more than one touchdown for the second consecutive game, throwing for three touchdowns. Additionally, the Lions’ quarterback completed 32 passes for 283 yards.