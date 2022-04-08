The Baltimore Ravens is looking to add to their offense and are interested in bringing in Melvin Gordon.

After a rather poor NFL season last year the Baltimore Ravens want to change their fortunes and start adding pieces to get them back up among the best teams in the NFL. The Ravens went 8-9 last year but ended the season on an unthinkable six game losing streak and placed bottom of the AFC North.

Five of their losses to end the season were defeats by 3 points or less. Much of the offense last year came by way of Devonta Freeman and Latavius Murray, but now according to Ian Rapoport, free agent Melvin Gordon, “is in discussions with the Ravens on a potential deal” and is “a person of interest in Baltimore".

Considered by many to be one of the best free agents in his position the Ravens will need to pay Gordon something in the realm of $8 million a season which was what he was earning at the Broncos. Here is the low down on Melvin Gordon

Melvin Gordon career highlights

Melvin Gordon is 28 years old and has played for the San Diego/ Los Angeles Chargers from 2015-2019 and a two-year stint with the Broncos in 2020-2021. Gordon is a two-time Pro Bowler and has rushed for over 6,100 yards in his career.

Gordon’s best season came in 2017 with 12 touchdowns and rushed over 1,000 yards. Last season with Denver he had 10 touchdowns and just under 1000 rushing yards and led the team in all major rushing categories.

On a personal note, during his time in Denver in 2020 Gordon was arrested for speeding and posted a $55,000 cash bond. The DUI charge was later dismissed in March of 2021 and Gordon pleaded guilty to speeding and reckless driving.