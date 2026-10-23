NY Giants’ John Harbaugh breaks silence on Cam Skattebo’s role for Week 7 game vs Texans

Following a zero-carry outing against the Saints, NY Giants head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Cam Skattebo had a stellar week of practice as he fights to earn back a featured role in Week 7.

The New York Giants’ backfield drama has taken another turn heading into a high-stakes Week 7 game against the Houston Texans. After Cam Skattebo was completely sidelined without a single touch in Week 6 following ball-security issues, head coach John Harbaugh addressed whether the physical back has done enough to earn his way back into a primary offensive role.

“Yeah, I mean he was always going to be a big part of our season. And he had a heck of a week of practice. All the backs did. I thought the whole team had a really good week. And just trying to focus on preparing to play our best football if we can in this next game against a very tough opponent in a tough environment. But we’re up for it, we’re ready for it and Skatt, no less than anybody else, he had a heck of a week of practice.”

Harbaugh’s reassuring words come on the heels of a tumultuous stretch for New York’s running game. Skattebo, who leads all NFL running backs with four fumbles this season, saw his usage plummet during the Giants’ 34-27 loss to New Orleans. However, with Najee Harris recently released and the coaching staff demanding someone “step up and take the job,” Skattebo’s strong week on the practice field could clear the path for an immediate bounce-back opportunity alongside Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary.

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Who will be Giants RB1?

Cam Skattebo still has a chance to be the Giants RB1. With newly named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy making his first official start for Big Blue in Houston, establishing an efficient ground attack is non-negotiable. It’s an open competition with Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr.

A revitalized Skattebo offers the exact downhill, tackle-breaking presence needed to keep the Texans’ pass rush honest and open up play-action passing lanes.

Short-Yardage & Red-Zone Power: Skattebo’s aggressive running style gives the Giants a reliable option inside the 20-yard line and on early downs.

Skattebo’s aggressive running style gives the Giants a reliable option inside the 20-yard line and on early downs. Balanced Committee: Pairing Skattebo’s power with Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s speed creates a complementary backfield dynamic for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy.

Pairing Skattebo’s power with Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s speed creates a complementary backfield dynamic for offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. Playoff Urgency: At 3-2-1, New York cannot afford empty offensive possessions, making Skattebo’s ball security a focal point against Houston’s high-motor defense.

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If Skattebo translates his “heck of a week of practice” onto the field at NRG Stadium, he can instantly reclaim his standing as a cornerstone of New York’s offensive attack.

Key takeaways

John Harbaugh confirmed Cam Skattebo had a “heck of a week of practice” following his Week 6 benching and remains “a big part of our season.”

confirmed Cam Skattebo had a “heck of a week of practice” following his Week 6 benching and remains “a big part of our season.” The RB acknowledged that “nobody’s safe” after Najee Harris was released, taking full responsibility for his ball-security struggles.

Skattebo is in line to reclaim offensive snaps against the Houston Texans to support newly named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.