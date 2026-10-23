NY Giants rookie Arvell Reese could wear green dot on defense if Tremaine Edmunds misses game vs Texans in Week 7

With Tremaine Edmunds questionable to face the Houston Texans in Week 7, the New York Giants could trust rookie Arvell Reese to wear green dot on defense.

The New York Giants defense is in disarray. Now, it seems like Tremaine Edmunds could miss the game against the Houston Texans in Week 7. Now, the linebacker is the one who wears the green dot on defense, and if he misses the game, it would likely be Arvell Reese the one having communication.

Defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson warned his players on the Giants defense to step up. Now, Wilson says that the following players who could wear the green dot if Edmunds is not able to play, and among those are Arvell Reese, Micah McFadden, Jack Kelly, Zaire Barnes.

Edmunds is a veteran who has played well. However, wearing the green dot, which means that the player communicates with the DC and then communicates the play to the rest of the defense is a huge task. Given how talented Reese is, him being a candidate is an endorsement, but also given how he is a rookie, this might be too much to handle.

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The Giants defense is not such a mess

While the defense is being called out by Wilson, Abdul Carter is impressing the Giants. However, there are some things to improve. Still, the Giants defense is not as bad as Wilson portrays it to be. He wants more out of his players, but he also has to acknowledge there is talent on the roster.

The Giants are a middle-of-the-pack unit, with potential to go into the top 10. Hence, they’re just scratching the surface. If Edmunds is absent vs Texans, it will be a blow, but it’s a chance for the rest of the linebackers to actually step up.

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The Texans offense is a big test for the Giants defense

The Texans offense is playing lights out right now. In fact, Houston is a top 10 offensive unit, averaging 355 total yards per game. As for the scoring, the Texans average 24 points per outing.

However, Houston is coming off a London game, so they might face a bit of a slow start given the long trips. The Giants must capitalize on that. However, stopping CJ Stroud and a plethora of big weapons is no easy feat.

Key takeaways

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds could miss the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Texans.

the Giants’ Week 7 game against the Texans. Arvell Reese and three others are candidates to wear the defensive green dot.

are candidates to wear the defensive green dot. The Houston Texans average 355 yards and 24 points per game this season.