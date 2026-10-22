Abdul Carter impresses NY Giants amid defensive woes after Week 6 loss vs Saints

As the New York Giants try to regain confidence on defense after a bad Week 6 outing vs New Orleans Saints, pass-rusher Abdul Carter is a silver lining.

The New York Giants defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson warned the defense after a bad performance in Week 6 vs New Orleans Saints, a silver lining in the shape of Abdul Carter, who is thriving in a specific category.

The Giants defense currently ranks 4th in pass rush win rate, per ESPN. Even more specifically, pass rusher Abdul Carter is tied for first among edge rushers in that category (36%). Carter is absolutely winning his matchups so far.

While tackling has been a point of focus to improve after missing 13 against the Saints, Carter is moving very effectively in the trenches and that’s something that the Giants must be thrilled about.

Advertisement

Abdul Carter’s raw numbers

The New York Giants selected Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Hence, expectations on him are very high. While Carter has just 2.0 sacks, he is still putting pressure on the opposing quarterback.

Carter has seven QB hits already alongside 14 tackles. With a total of nine pressures, Carter is on the verge of absolutely exploding if he is able to rack up a bit more sacks.

Advertisement

The Giants need a pass-rush

No player on the Giants have more than two sacks. Carter, alongside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and cornerback Andru Phillips lead the team on that category. Hence, they are desperate for Carter to keep getting to the quarterback and adding more sacks.

SurveyShould the Giants be concerned about their pass rush? Should the Giants be concerned about their pass rush? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Key takeaways