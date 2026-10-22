NY Giants DC Dennard Wilson warns defense about bad tackling ahead of Week 7 vs Texans

The New York Giants defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson, is not happy at all with the team's tackling ahead of their Week 7 encounter vs. Houston Texans.

The New York Giants are looking ahead to Week 7, where they’ll play against the Houston Texans. However, a warning by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson has come into the G-Men’s locker room.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, Wilson slammed the Giants’ performance against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6. “I wasn’t happy with our effort running to the ball,” Wilson said. He also called “traitors” to the players who don’t run to the balls.

Also, he then warned his players. “When you have behaviors that’s unacceptable, we’re not gonna accept it. And if you don’t change the behaviors, we have to change the players.” According to Wilson, bad tackling is about bad behavior over technique.

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How many tackles did the Giants miss vs Saints?

The Texans offense is in a red-hot state right now, and if tackling is frail, then they will put plenty of points on the Giants. The Giants missed 13 tackles (with seven of them coming against the run) during their Week 6 loss to the New Orleans Saints, according to Pro Football Focus.

Having 13 tackles is really a bad number. Also, we’ve seen that under John Harbaugh, the Giants are not afraid to make big swings and changes to their roster. Hence, if things don’t improve, changes will be made.

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Who missed the most tackles?

Linebackers Trace Ford and Arvell Reese led the team with two missed tackles each, while 11 other players missed a tackle each. Now, Reese has been one of the best defensive players on the roster and is a top 10 pick, hence, the pressure should be on the other players more than him.

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