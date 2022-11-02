The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth game in a row on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills. Even so, there was something that gave Aaron Rodgers reasons for optimism.

Things are not going according to plan for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in the 2022 NFL season. On Sunday night, Green Bay couldn't overcome the odds and was beaten by the Bills in Buffalo.

Eight weeks into the season, the outlook is not encouraging for Matt LaFleur's men, who are on a four-game losing streak for the first time since 2016. At 3-5, the Packers have little margin for error with nine games to go this season.

The Minnesota Vikings are comfortably in control of the NFC North at 6-1, making things even more complicated for Green Bay. Still, Rodgers noticed something about the Bills matchup that gave him reasons to believe despite the defeat.

Aaron Rodgers noticed an encouraging sign from Packers in Bills game

"We practiced like a good football team, I don't feel like we had consistently been doing that week to week. There's been times over the past when we had some rough weeks of practice, things didn't look perfect and we'd just go out and light it up. There's been times we've practiced incredible and go on the field and have a hard time scoring. So it's not always correlated, but the feeling of it, the energy just felt better," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Pre-game, this was the first game of the season where it really felt like we were ready to play, energetically. It's a weird thing to put your finger on, it’s more just a feeling, that we’re dialed in, ready to go. Again, doesn’t translate to a win, but that energy I think is encouraging for us moving forward.”

At the end of the day, a road defeat to the Bills has always been on the cards. But many thought the score would be much worse. The Packers managed to stay in the game until the end, and though it didn't result in a win, they should build on it to have a better result next time.

Rodgers and company make the trip to Detroit on Sunday hoping to get back to winning ways. Considering that the Lions are 1-6, this is a must-win for LaFleur's boys.