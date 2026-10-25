Steelers receive warning from Aaron Rodgers after win vs Saints in Paris

The Pittsburgh Steelers improved to 5-2 on the season after securing a gritty 16-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in the NFL’s inaugural regular-season game at Stade de France in Paris. However, the mood in the postgame locker room was far from celebratory. Aaron Rodgers issued a blunt reality check regarding the team’s offensive execution, warning that Pittsburgh must clean up critical mistakes to remain legitimate contenders.

Speaking in his postgame interview on NFL Network, Rodgers refused to sugarcoat the unit’s operational struggles despite walking away with the international win.

“I don’t think we played very good on offense today. Credit to their defense, but we got a lot to work on. They’re a 2-5 team, we’re a 5-2 team, but we’re not playing as well as we can at this point. Our defense obviously played great. We were really bad in the red zone. We got to clean that up. Too many penalties. However, it is hard to win in this league. It’s a gutsy win for us, but we got to play better.”

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What’s Steelers’ next game?

Aaron Rodgers’ urgent message arrives at a critical juncture in Pittsburgh’s season schedule. Next Sunday, the Steelers return home to Acrisure Stadium for a high-stakes divisional battle against the Cleveland Browns, with sole possession of first place in the AFC North hanging in the balance.

The upcoming matchup carries immense tiebreaker implications across the division. The Browns claimed the first head-to-head meeting between both franchises earlier this season, putting extra pressure on Pittsburgh to respond on home turf

A win for Cleveland would complete a season sweep, granting the Browns the head-to-head tiebreaker advantage over Pittsburgh in the AFC North standings. To counter Todd Monken’s aggressive front seven, Rodgers and the offense must fix the red-zone penalties and execution lulls that limited their scoring output in Paris.

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If the Steelers heed Rodgers’ warning and iron out their offensive execution, they have an opportunity to solidify their division lead and build sustainable momentum for the second half of the 2026 campaign.

Key takeaways

Aaron Rodgers warned that the Steelers “got a lot to work on” despite their 16-10 victory over the Saints in Paris.

warned that the Steelers “got a lot to work on” despite their 16-10 victory over the Saints in Paris. Rodgers cited red-zone inefficiency and costly penalties as primary areas requiring immediate improvement.

The 5-2 Steelers host the Cleveland Browns next Sunday with sole possession of first place and critical tiebreaker leverage in the AFC North on the line.