Steelers sign Super Bowl champion WR to help Aaron Rodgers as Marquez Valdes-Scantling returns to Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to reunite him with Aaron Rodgers as injuries thin out the receiving corps.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning back to a familiar voice to provide immediate reinforcements for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Facing a depleted wide receiver room due to mounting injuries, Pittsburgh has signed veteran speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the practice squad. The move sparks yet another reunion between Rodgers and his former Green Bay Packers deep threat as the Steelers look to bolster their depth ahead of crucial mid-season matchups.

The chemistry between Rodgers and Valdes-Scantling is well-documented from their four seasons together in Green Bay (2018–2021), where the 6-foot-4 receiver established himself as one of the NFL’s premier vertical stretches. During their Packers tenure, Valdes-Scantling hauled in 123 receptions for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging a remarkable 17.5 yards per catch. Having also spent time with Pittsburgh last season, MVS brings instant comfortability with Rodgers’ pre-snap adjustments and cadence, eliminating the typical learning curve required for mid-season additions.

Pittsburgh’s decision to bring back MVS stems from an urgent need for depth on the perimeter. While DK Metcalf and rookie breakout Germie Bernard have established themselves as dependable top options for Rodgers, the rest of the unit is heavily compromised by injuries. Adding a veteran who already understands Rodgers’ exact expectations offers Pittsburgh a low-risk, high-reward patch while their starting lineup recovers.

Advertisement

Injury woes force Pittsburgh’s hand at wide receiver

The Steelers’ offense has taken severe hits to its receiving core in recent weeks. Key contributors Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are both sidelined on Injured Reserve, stripping the team of essential possession targets and blocking presence on the outside.

While rookie sensation Germie Bernard has emerged as a revelation with his explosive route-running and big-play ability alongside Metcalf, Head Coach Mike McCarthy needed immediate insurance. Beyond Metcalf and Bernard, Pittsburgh was left with minimal experienced depth, leaving Rodgers with limited targets during multi-receiver sets.

What Marquez Valdes-Scantling brings back to Pittsburgh

Valdes-Scantling isn’t expected to step in as a high-volume target, but his skill set directly addresses Pittsburgh’s offensive geometry:

Advertisement

Instant Rapport with Rodgers: MVS has years of experience improvising on Rodgers’ famous scramble-drill plays and reading coverage disguises in tandem with the veteran QB.

MVS has years of experience improvising on Rodgers’ famous scramble-drill plays and reading coverage disguises in tandem with the veteran QB. Vertical Threat Capability: Averaging 16.8 yards per reception over his career, Valdes-Scantling forces safety help over the top, opening up crucial underneath space for Metcalf and Bernard.

Averaging 16.8 yards per reception over his career, Valdes-Scantling forces safety help over the top, opening up crucial underneath space for Metcalf and Bernard. Playoff Experience: As a two-time Super Bowl champion with Kansas City and a veteran of multiple postseason runs in Green Bay, MVS provides steady leadership in a banged-up receiver room.

If Valdes-Scantling is elevated to the active roster, his familiarity with Aaron Rodgers could turn a emergency depth signing into a seamless mid-season contribution for the Steelers.

Key takeaways

Rodgers Reunion: Pittsburgh is re-signing wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling , reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after four productive seasons together in Green Bay.

Pittsburgh is re-signing wide receiver , reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers after four productive seasons together in Green Bay. Injury Crisis: The Steelers desperately needed receiver depth after landing Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson on Injured Reserve.

The Steelers desperately needed receiver depth after landing and on Injured Reserve. WR Support: MVS arrives to complement DK Metcalf and breakout rookie Germie Bernard, offering an instant deep threat who knows Rodgers’ cadence.