Mike Tomlin reveals what he misses most about Pittsburgh with subtle shot at Steelers

Mike Tomlin opened up about life after the Steelers, revealing what he misses most about coaching.

Mike Tomlin is experiencing the NFL from a completely different perspective after spending 19 seasons as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now working as an NBC analyst, the veteran coach is getting his first opportunity to watch the league without the pressure of preparing a team every week.

During the Hall of Fame Game between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, Tomlin was asked about the parts of his former life that he misses and those he is happy to leave behind. His response offered an honest glimpse into how he is adapting to his new reality.

Tomlin made it clear that he misses the relationships he built with his players and the sense of brotherhood that comes with coaching. However, there are also parts of the NFL grind that he has no problem leaving behind, particularly the demanding lifestyle that comes with spending so much time at training camp.

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What does Mike Tomlin miss about coaching?

Mike Tomlin pointed specifically to his time in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, where Pittsburgh Steelers training camp became a major part of his life over nearly two decades.

“I’ll start first with what I don’t miss. I don’t miss that dorm room in Latrobe, Pennsylvania where I spent a calendar year of my life. You know? But I do miss the men, the brotherhood, the camaraderie, the fighting together. But I gotta admit, I’m also enjoying the camaraderie I’m developing with this group.”

The comment highlights the contrast between the physical demands of coaching and the relationships that made the job meaningful for Tomlin. While he does not miss the long days and uncomfortable training-camp routine, he clearly misses being around the players and fighting alongside them toward a common goal.

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Mike Tomlin is embracing his new role at NBC

At the same time, Tomlin appears to be enjoying the new relationships he is developing in television. His NBC role allows him to remain deeply connected to the NFL while experiencing the sport without the daily responsibilities of running a franchise.

That could make his decision about returning to coaching even more interesting. Tomlin has already acknowledged that the coaching itch could return once regular-season football begins, but for now, he seems comfortable with his new life.

After 19 seasons as head coach in Pittsburgh, he is discovering that he can miss the people without necessarily missing the job itself. The Super Bowl champion admitted it wasn’t an easy job. “It was a somewhat stressful job.”