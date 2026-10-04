Why aren’t DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert playing today for Eagles vs Rams in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field, without DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert on the field.

The Philadelphia Eagles want to remain atop the NFC East, and coming away with a win against the Los Angeles Rams in a difficult matchup will be key to achieving that goal. Unfortunately for Nick Sirianni, his offense will be depleted by the injuries to DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert, who have both been ruled out for this game.

According to information released by the NFL’s official website, neither player will be available to the coaching staff. Nick Sirianni will have to explore other options to provide Jalen Hurts with weapons to attack the Rams.

Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon emerge as the primary targets in the passing game. Johnny Mundt and newly returned Zach Ertz are next in line behind Goedert in the Eagles’ tight end room.

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What injuries are Smith and Goedert dealing with?

The Eagles’ offense has been slowly depleted early in the season. Goedert is currently sidelined after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee back in Week 2. To make matters worse, Smith is now set to miss multiple games with a lingering hamstring issue that flared up ahead of Week 4.

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs after a catch.

With two of Jalen Hurts’ most reliable safety blankets out of commission, the offense will have to pivot quickly and demand bigger roles from the rest of its playmakers to keep the chains moving.

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Eagles lose too much on offense without these players

Early in the 2026 season, Smith had been the focal point of the downfield passing game, racking up 19 receptions for 235 yards on 27 targets through 3 games, providing key big-play ability and intermediate route reliability. Meanwhile, Goedert continued to be Jalen Hurts‘ most trustworthy safety valve, contributing 5 catches for 81 yards and 2 touchdowns across 2 games while serving as a vital run-blocker.

Losing both targets simultaneously strips the Eagles of their primary middle-of-the-field threat, forcing defenses to stack the box against Saquon Barkley and hyper-focus on limiting single coverage.

DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass.

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Key takeaways