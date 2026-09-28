Why was AJ Brown traded by the Eagles before the 2026 NFL season?

The Philadelphia Eagles are still unbeaten in the 2026 NFL season but their lacking the star power of AJ Brown, but why is the receiver no longer on the roster?

The Philadelphia Eagles had a huge decision to make before the 2026 NFL season. They opted to trade AJ Brown to the New England Patriots, but the reason behind the move wasn’t production.

Following honest offseason conversations, AJ Brown expressed a wish to play for another team. General manager Howie Roseman worked to find a deal that worked well for both the franchise and the player. Roseman, given how good of a GM he is, found that trade.

The Eagles received a 2028 first-round draft pick and a 2027 fifth-round draft pick from New England, fulfilling Philadelphia’s goal of securing high-value future assets. Hence, it was a great bit of value for an elite-yet-disgruntled NFL player.

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Why was AJ Brown disgruntled?

AJ Brown was unhappy in Philadelphia primarily due to mounting offensive dysfunction, frustration with consistent lack of proper execution, and a growing disconnect with quarterback Jalen Hurts. The chemistry wasn’t there anymore.

AJ Brown is reading a book on the sideline? 📚😂



📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/jQGv8smD9N — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 13, 2025

Brown openly criticized the Eagles’ offense for relying too heavily on the defense to bail them out rather than consistently performing up to standard. He made his statements public, and that took a toll on the locker room.

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The Eagles won the trade in hindsight

With 20/20 vision, the Eagles clearly won this trade. At first, they got everything they asked for from AJ Brown. The wideout played four years (25-29, his prime years in fact) where he helped the team win a Super Bowl and surpassed the 1000-yard treshold.

Now, he is gone, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and on the IR list. The Eagles also had great moves to put DeVonta Smith as WR1, who was already on the roster, signed Dontayvion Wicks and drafed Makai Lemon. Plus, they now have an additional first-round pick and the Pats aren’t looking great so it can be a high one.

Key takeaways

The Philadelphia Eagles traded wide receiver AJ Brown to the New England Patriots.

to the New England Patriots. Philadelphia received future draft picks including a 2028 first-round selection from New England.

selection from New England. The star wideout became disgruntled following offensive dysfunction and disconnect with Jalen Hurts.