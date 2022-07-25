In one of the most bizarre situations regarding the sports world, Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell were going to have a boxing match. Despite the interest from the fans, this fight was postponed and here you will find the reason why.

Sports are always a good entertainment source for everyone and the United States are the best at exploiting the players' careers. This is the case of Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell, whom were thinking of changing football gloves for boxing ones and give an exhibition fight for the fans, but this one has been postponed recently.

Adrian Peterson is probably one of the best running backs that the NFL has had in all of its history. The All-Pro was unable to win a Super Bowl through his career, but it is considered as one of the most dominants of all time in his position. His path through football apparently is not over as he recently said that he wants to retire for good with the Minnesota Vikings.

As for Le'Veon Bell, his future in the National Football League is uncertain. He was released by the Baltimore Ravens in 2021 after just five games and, despite the rumors surrounding him, he is stil a free agent. That's why he posted a picture on his Instagram announcing the fight against Adrian Peterson, but the boxing match has been postponed.

Why is the Adrian Peterson-Le'Veon Bell boxing match being postponed?

Despite the announcement of an exhibition boxing match between Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell, the Social Gloves 2 card has been postponed. The fight was going to take place next July 30, but the promotion released a statement saying that they needed to move the whole event due to the current unavailability of Aneson Gib, fighter for the main event.

According to TMZ, the fight is still going to happen and the promotion hopes that it could be done by early September, but it is not certain if they would be ready for that date. As the main event can't happen, also the exhibition match between Peterson and Le'Veon Bell had to be moved.