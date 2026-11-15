Why isn’t Gardner Minshew playing today for Cardinals vs Rams in Week 10 of 2026 NFL season?

Gardner Minshew's recent injury has forced the Arizona Cardinals to make another quarterback change just days before their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Ten weeks into the 2026 NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals are facing yet another quarterback change ahead of their divisional matchup against the Rams. Gardner Minshew had only recently taken over as the starter, but his time under center has come to an abrupt end.

He is not playing against the Rams because of a right elbow injury that landed him on Injured Reserve and ended his 2026 season. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury during Arizona’s Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

He took a hard hit from pass rusher Dante Fowler while attempting a throw just before halftime. Although he managed to finish the game, subsequent medical evaluations revealed a much more serious problem.

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How long will Gardner Minshew be out?

Gardner Minshew will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after suffering a season-ending elbow injury. The Arizona Cardinals placed the veteran quarterback on Injured Reserve on November 10.

They put him there following medical evaluations that raised concerns about a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his throwing arm. He is expected to undergo UCL surgery, which would require an extended rehabilitation process.

Gardner Minshew #15 of the Arizona Cardinals (Source: Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

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He suffered the injury during Arizona’s Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He took a hit from pass rusher Dante Fowler on the final play of the first half while attempting to throw the football.

Although he immediately grabbed his right arm, he managed to return for the second half and finish the game, completing 21 of 30 passes for 166 yards.

The initial reports indicated that the Cardinals feared he had torn his UCL and that he could face months of rehabilitation. Head coach Mike LaFleur initially described his availability for Week 10 as uncertain, but further evaluations led to the decision to shut him down for the rest of the campaign.

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He is also scheduled to become a free agent after the season, meaning the injury could have implications beyond the remaining schedule. For now, his focus will be on recovering from the elbow problem rather than returning to the field this year.

Who will start at quarterback for the Cardinals against the Rams?

Carson Beck will be the the starting QB against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Mike LaFleur confirmed the decision on Wednesday, November 11, giving the rookie his first opportunity to start.

Beck was selected by Arizona with the No. 65 overall pick in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Before joining the Cardinals, he spent his final college season with the Miami Hurricanes, after previously playing for the Georgia Bulldogs.

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The rookie has yet to make his regular-season NFL debut, and his most recent game action came in the Hall of Fame Game on August 6. During that preseason appearance, he completed 15 of 19 passes for 188 yards and one touchdown.

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