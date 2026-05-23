Carson Beck, Gardner Minshew hopeful after Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett are ‘far apart’ in contract negotiations

Carson Beck and Gardner Minshew could definitely see a chance to start for the Arizona Cardinals as contract negotiations with Jacoby Brissett are less than smooth.

Jacoby Brissett could end up going down in history like a genius, or like a delusional guy. Yes, the Arizona Cardinals told him earlier in the offseason that he would be the starting quarterback. Hence, he entered in a contract negotiation asking a re-do in his deal. Now, the team also has Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck on the roster, but the veteran isn’t budging.

In fact, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reported that Brissett and the Cardinals are “significantly” far apart in negotiations. A week ago, Mike LaFleur left plenty of doubts over Brissett’s QB1 status due to him missing all OTAs.

Meanwhile, Carson Beck and Gardner Minshew are training, getting to know their teammates and creating a bond with LaFleur. On the other hand, Brissett is coming off as greedy, and not someone that puts the team first. Bear in mind, Brissett is a career-long backup with some patches of starting football, but it’s not like he’s dominated the NFL.

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Brissett has no leverage over the Cardinals

Before the Cardinals made moves, Brissett had all the leverage in the world. He was the only QB on the roster as Kyler Murray was going elsewhere, and he knew the players already.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

Now, the Cardinals have two other QBs that could perfectly be at Brissett’s level. Not only that, he’s missing time with a new head coach, which means he’s getting behind in learning mannerisms, schemes, and much more. His biggest mistake is thinking he is still the guy to start. Furthermore, Brissett went 1-11 last season.

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Minshew and Beck provide something Brissett doesn’t

Minshew was a starter back in the day, but even as a backup, he brings some rebel manners to his game. He is not afraid of anyone and is somewhat mobile. He also has a better career winning percentage, completion percentage, passing yards per game, and passer rating than Brissett. As for touchdowns, Minshew is just eight shy in 63 games compared to Brissett’s 101.

As for Beck, he is the rookie, the new face that could provide stability for years to come. Beck is the upside option, but has a low floor. If he develops correctly though, all things could change.