Marvin Harrison supports Jacoby Brissett’s decision, but he needs him to build chemistry with Cardinals

Jacoby Brissett has yet to report for the Arizona Cardinals' offseason activities, and Marvin Harrison still doesn't know whether he'll be playing alongside him next NFL season.

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in the middle of a contract standoff with Jacoby Brissett, who has yet to report to the team’s facilities and join his teammates. Marvin Harrison needs him at practice to build chemistry with his quarterback, although he understands Brissett’s position and the reasons behind his holdout.

“Not much. He’s got to be here to do that,” the wide receiver opened up to the press about his connection with Brissett. However, he stated that the veteran’s position is entirely understandable: “I’m all supportive of what he’s doing. He has to do what’s best for him and his family.”

Mike LaFleur has several options at his disposal if this situation remains unresolved in the near future. As for Harrison, he’ll need to be fully prepared and ready to perform regardless of who ends up under center.

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What’s going on with Brissett?

Jacoby Brissett is entering the final year of his contract with the Arizona Cardinals, under which he is scheduled to earn roughly $5.44 million for the 2026 season—a figure that includes a base salary of $4.9 million but features only $1.5 million in guaranteed money.

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Arizona Cardinals

The 33-year-old veteran quarterback has chosen to skip the team’s voluntary Offseason Training Activities because he is actively holding out for a restructured deal with an upgrade in guaranteed cash and starter-level compensation. Following the offseason departure of Kyler Murray, Brissett expects a raise to reflect his status as the projected starter, especially after recently posting a career year with 3,366 passing yards and 23 touchdowns.

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Since the current Phase 3 workouts are entirely voluntary, he is not subject to fines, though Mike LaFleur and the front office remain “significantly far apart” from Brissett’s demands while new additions Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck take the first-team reps.

Alternative options for LaFleur in Arizona

With the starting quarterback position in constant analysis, the Arizona Cardinals’ depth chart features three distinct options operating under head coach Mike LaFleur. Veteran Gardner Minshew II provides a highly experienced presence, commanding the first-team reps due to his extensive eight-year NFL track record and a solid $5.75 million contract that anchors him as a premium asset in the room.

Behind him, rookie Carson Beck—selected in the third round with the No. 65 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—is being carefully integrated, earning praise for his pre-snap communication during Phase 3 workouts as he adapts to the pro-level speed.

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Rounding out the group is second-year passer Kedon Slovis, who has used his familiarity with the system to handle the second-team reps, creating a highly competitive environment as the team gears up for training camp.