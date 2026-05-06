Cardinals ignore Aaron Rodgers rumors as Mike LaFleur shows satisfaction with QB room

Aaron Rodgers still has an uncertain future in the NFL, and the Arizona Cardinals, lead by Mike LaFleur, have emerged as a potential destination for the quarterback.

The Aaron Rodgers saga and his next NFL destination remains unresolved. Among the possible landing spots, rumors linked the quarterback to the Arizona Cardinals; however, head coach Mike LaFleur revealed he is comfortable with his QB room.

“You know, honestly right now we’re focused on the guys that we got coming in. You got the unit that we have, you know…Gardner, and Jacoby, and Slovis. And then we draft Carson Beck in the third round. He’ll be here Thursday finally, we’re trying to do some zoom staff,” the head coach said via Jim Rome. “So, we got a room that we’re excited to work with and that’s solely where my focus is.”

It’s clear that LaFleur has experience with Brissett and Minshew, although Rodgers’ pedigree would obviously provide a significant upgrade in quality. What will ultimately be A-Rod’s destination for the upcoming 2026 season?

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What role will Carson Beck play?

Following his selection as the first pick of the third round in the 2026 NFL Draft, Carson Beck enters a wide-open Arizona Cardinals quarterback room with a legitimate chance to see the field early. Coming off a stellar 2025 campaign with the Miami Hurricanes where he threw for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a highly efficient 72.4% completion rate, Beck provides the kind of polished pocket presence.

Carson Beck Cardinals QB.

While coach Mike LaFleur has yet to name a starter for the upcoming season, the narrative in camp suggests that the QB1 battle tightens with a healthy Carson Beck now in the mix. If the rookie can translate his elite collegiate production and championship-level experience into the pro system during the summer, he may very well jump the veterans on the depth chart before the season opener.

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Brissett’s current situation in Arizona

Despite being the frontrunner for the QB1 spot, Jacoby Brissett is currently at a contractual crossroads with the Arizona Cardinals. Although he is scheduled to earn a base salary of $4.88 million in 2026—with a total cap hit of $9.19 million—the veteran quarterback has notably skipped the team’s early offseason programs.

Brissett is reportedly seeking a contract extension that reflects his status as a starter, as his current deal only includes $1.5 million in guaranteed money for the upcoming season. While the front office has expressed a willingness to address his request, the recent arrival of Gardner Minshew and the drafting of Carson Beck have sparked league-wide rumors that the Cardinals could potentially move Brissett by the trade deadline if a long-term agreement isn’t reached.

Jacoby Brissett of the Arizona Cardinals

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Obstacles to Rodgers’ arrival in Glendale

The Steelers placed a rare UFA tender on Rodgers, allowing him to make $15 million in a 10% raise from last year. However, Rodgers could still command a bigger deal elsewhere. While the Arizona Cardinals have cap space, they may hesitate to meet these demands given their recent draft investment in Carson Beck and the signing of Gardner Minshew.

Furthermore, because of the tender, any team signing the 42-year-old veteran would have to surrender a valuable compensatory pick to Pittsburgh, a high price that likely keeps Rodgers from heading to the desert.