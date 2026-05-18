Mike LaFleur leaves plenty of doubts over Jacoby Brissett’s QB1 status with the Cardinals amid QB battle with Gardner Minshew, Carson Beck

Mike LaFleur doesn't know who his starting quarterback will be, but the latest on Jacoby Brissett might open the door for Gardner Minshew and Carson Beck.

Jacoby Brissett‘s status as the starting quarterback of the Arizona Cardinals might be in jeopardy. The reason is that the QB is in a contract dispute precisely because he wants to be paid as a starter, though he might lose that exact job, since Mike LaFleur hasn’t seen him on the field yet.

Per Mike LaFleur, “It’s the same as where we were a few weeks ago… We’ve had contact, I’ll leave it at that.” Hence, Brissett’s absence from OTAs doesn’t shock the head coach, but it might open the door for another two quarterbacks.

Gardner Minshew and rookie Carson Beck can now see how the QB1 battle can open up for them. The fact is Brissett is not exactly a top-tier QB, in fact, he’s always been a backup. For Minshew and Beck, this is great as they can go ahead and try to compete.

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Minshew and Beck could be more promising than Brissett

Minshew has been a starter previously and is regarded as one of the best backups in the NFL. He is a rebel and goes beyond to try and defy the odds. Brissett is somewhat like that, but the fact is Minshew might be more accurate, though has less arm.

Carson Beck of the Arizona Cardinals

As for Beck, he is younger (Minshew is also younger), and has, on paper, a higher ceiling than Brissett. Beck was picked in the third round, so the fact is he could be a sleeper and might get QB1 reps if Brissett and Minshew don’t show out.

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The Cardinals are underdogs in every game of the season

In a rare move, the Cardinals are the underdogs according to the Vegas odds in all 17 games of the regular season. It doesn’t matter who their opponents are, according to the bookmakers, the Cardinals are not better than them.