Why isn’t James Pearce Jr. playing today for Falcons vs Saints in 2026 NFL Week 4?

The Atlanta Falcons seek a Week 4 victory in the 2026 NFL season against the New England Saints as they play without James Pearce Jr.

The Atlanta Falcons look to turn around a disappointing 1-2 start and seek a Week 4 victory against the New Orleans Saints, but they will have to do so while dealing with the absence of James Pearce Jr.

Falcons defensive end James Pearce Jr. is missing today’s game because he is serving an eight-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Pearce is eligible for reinstatement on November 2, 2026, and can return to the field in Week 9 when the Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals, meaning he still has five games left to miss.

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What did James Pearce do?

According to the investigation, he was arrested in February 2026 in Florida following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, leading the NFL to take disciplinary action against the player.

James Pearce Jr. #27 of the Atlanta Falcons.

He faced felony charges including aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing/eluding police, resisting an officer with violence, and misdemeanor stalking.

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He entered a six-month pretrial intervention/diversion program to have the charges dismissed if he meets the program’s conditions. As for the league’s disciplinary action, the NFL handed down an eight-game regular-season suspension without pay starting August 30, 2026.

Stepping up in place of James, edge rushers like Cameron Thomas and Azeez Ojulari have taken on larger roles as backups and rotational starters in his absence. Nevertheless, his absence remains a significant loss for the defense.

Key takeaways

An eight-game suspension is being served by James Pearce Jr. for policy violations.

is being served by James Pearce Jr. for policy violations. November 2, 2026 marks his eligible reinstatement date before returning in Week 9.

marks his eligible reinstatement date before returning in Week 9. Cameron Thomas and Azeez Ojulari stepped into larger roles as edge rushers.