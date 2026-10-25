Starting and backup QBs on Saints vs Steelers depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 7

The New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers face off in Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season in one of the international matchups, which takes place in Paris.

One of the Week 7 matchups of the 2026 NFL season is heading overseas once again, as the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburgh Steelers face off at the Stade de France in Paris. For this crucial matchup, Kellen Moore will turn to Tyler Shough as his starting quarterback, while Mike McCarthy will rely on Aaron Rodgers.

Although it was recently reported that Shough has been playing with two broken bones in his non-throwing hand, he will suit up for the game. His primary backup will be Spencer Rattler, with Zach Wilson further down the depth chart.

In Steelers Nation, A-Rod seems to have his back well covered in the event of an eventuality. Mason Rudolph is his main backup, while Will Howard appears further down the depth chart. Finally, rookie Drew Allar is the last one listed.

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New Orleans Saints Pittsburgh Steelers QB1 Tyler Shough Aaron Rodgers QB2 Spencer Rattler Mason Rudolph QB3 Zach Wilson Will Howard

Tyler Shough #6 of the New Orleans Saints and Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Shough’s ups and downs this season

Through six games, Shough has posted a solid 1,443 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with a 65.1% completion rate and a 90.1 passer rating. The ups have been absolute fireworks—he blew up week 1 with a huge 410-yard, 3-TD performance against Detroit and lit up Las Vegas for 4 passing TDs, showing serious arm talent and clutch plays.

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But the downs hit just as hard: he crashed in Week 5 against Minnesota’s defense with a rough 96-yard, 2-INT nightmare (a painful 38.1 passer rating) and has had a few costly turnover/fumble games. Overall, he’s showing huge potential and high-volume output, but the inconsistency is keeping Saints fans right on the edge of their seats.

Rodgers remains a force

Even at 42 years old, Aaron Rodgers is still proving he’s got plenty of magic left in the tank during this 2026 season. Through six games under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he’s racked up 1,487 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions with a 61.4% completion rate and an 88.0 passer rating.

He might not be scrambling around out of the pocket like he used to, but his elite pre-snap reads, lightning-quick release, and veteran poise keep defenses guessing every single week. Whether he’s orchestrating late-game comebacks or dropping precise dimes in the red zone, Rodgers continues to defy Father Time and show that pure football IQ and high-level arm talent never really go out of style.

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Aaron Rodgers #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Key takeaways

Tyler Shough starts at quarterback for the Saints despite playing with broken hand bones.

at quarterback for the Saints despite playing with broken hand bones. Aaron Rodgers will start at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Saints.

at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Saints. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough posted 1,443 passing yards, 12 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.