Is Travis Etienne playing today for Saints vs Panthers in 2026 NFL Week 10?

Travis Etienne's New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome in a crucial divisional matchup during Week 10 of the NFL season.

The NFC South enters Week 10 in a tight race, with no team holding a winning record, as the New Orleans Saints look to defeat the Carolina Panthers and maintain their division lead. Although Travis Etienne is listed as questionable on the NFL‘s official injury report, ESPN‘s Adam Schefter recently reported that the running back is expected to be available to Kellen Moore.

This could provide a major boost to the Saints’ backfield as they look to secure their fourth win of the season. Tyler Shough frequently relies on the running game, particularly in the red zone, making the former Jaguars RB’s presence potentially crucial.

The depth chart behind Etienne features some notable names as well. Alvin Kamara serves as his primary backup, while Audric Estime and CJ Donaldson (out for this game) round out the Saints’ running back rotation.

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What injury is Etienne dealing with?

Travis Etienne has been dealing with a troublesome hamstring injury that he suffered back in Week 3 during the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The strain forced him to exit early and landed him on injured reserve for a five-game stretch, though he’s finally making his return to the active roster.

Running back Travis Etienne Jr. #3 of the New Orleans Saints.

Etienne’s numbers this season

Across the three early matchups, Etienne put up 128 rushing yards on 30 carries (averaging a solid 4.3 yards per attempt) and chipped in 11 receptions for 51 yards through the air, giving him 179 total yards from scrimmage. The only thing missing from his stat sheet so far is a trip to the end zone, as he’s still hunting for his first touchdown in a Saints uniform.

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Key takeaways