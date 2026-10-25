Burna Boy’s Saints vs Steelers setlist: Every song he performed at halftime of 2026 NFL Paris game

Burna Boy brought his signature sound to the Saints vs. Steelers halftime show at the 2026 NFL Paris Game, turning Stade de France into a global music stage. Which tracks made the setlist during the historic Week 7 matchup?

Burna Boy took the stage at Stade de France during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints matchup, adding a major musical moment to the NFL’s historic first regular-season game in France.

The Grammy-winning Nigerian star returned to the Paris venue just 18 months after making history there as the first African artist to headline a solo concert. The performance gave fans a short but high-energy taste of his catalog.

The game marks the NFL’s first regular-season contest in France. Fans tuning in for the music, however, are particularly interested in one detail: which songs did he perform during his Paris halftime set?

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What song did Burna Boy perform at the Saints vs. Steelers halftime show?

Burna Boy opened his halftime performance at Stade de France with “4 Kampe II”, setting the tone for his appearance during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints matchup in the 2026 NFL Paris Game.

Burna Boy performs during day five of Glastonbury Festival 2024 (Source: Joe Maher/Getty Images)

“4 Kampe II” is a collaboration between him and French-Haitian artist Joe Dwet File, released on March 27, 2025. The track is a remix of Dwet File’s original “4 Kampe”, which went viral thanks to its infectious rhythm and the dance trend it inspired on social media.

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The track blends Afrobeats with kompa, a music genre originating in Haiti, incorporating dancehall influences and Caribbean sounds. The mix is also reflected in the vocals: Burna Boy sings in English, French and Haitian Creole.

What does “Kampe” mean?

The term is associated with Haitian Creole and the expression behind the original song’s title. Its meaning is related to standing firm or holding one’s ground, although the exact meaning of the phrase in the chorus depends on its context and colloquial usage. In the song, it primarily serves as a catchy phrase that complements the rhythm and danceable beat.