Why isn’t Myles Garrett playing today for Rams vs Eagles in 2026 NFL Week 4?

Myles Garrett won't play again for the Rams in a crucial road game vs the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4.

Myles Garrett isn’t playing for the Los Angeles Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 4 because the star pass rusher remains on injured reserve after undergoing knee surgery earlier this season.

Garrett was placed on IR after the Rams determined that surgery was necessary to address his knee issue. The move guaranteed that he would miss at least four games, including the Week 4 meeting with Philadelphia and the upcoming Monday Night Football matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

His absence is a major blow for Los Angeles, especially with Aaron Donald also ruled out against the Eagles because of a back injury. The Rams will therefore be without both of their biggest defensive stars as they attempt to slow down Philadelphia on the road.

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When will Myles Garrett return for the Rams?

Myles Garrett is facing at least a six-week recovery after his knee surgery. The Rams have been very cautious about putting a specific return date on their star defender.

Sean McVay previously said Garrett was feeling good following surgery, but the Rams do not intend to rush him back. The team wants him to be fully prepared to practice and perform at the level expected from one of the NFL’s most dominant defensive players before activating him.

Reports have indicated that Garrett could potentially return around Week 8, with November 8 against the Washington Commanders emerging as a possible target if his recovery continues as expected. However, that timeline is not official, and Los Angeles has emphasized that his recovery will determine when he returns.

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That means the Rams will have to continue without Garrett for the time being. His absence against Philadelphia is particularly significant because Los Angeles is already missing Donald, leaving the defensive front without two of its most disruptive players.

The Rams will need other members of their defensive line and pass rush to step up while Garrett continues his recovery. With the season moving forward and difficult games ahead, getting their star defender back healthy could become one of the team’s biggest priorities as Los Angeles tries to remain in the playoff race.

Key takeaways

Myles Garrett is sidelined on injured reserve following recent knee surgery.

is sidelined on injured reserve following recent knee surgery. Placement on injured reserve guarantees a minimum four-game absence .

. A potential return target is the November 8 game against the Washington Commanders.