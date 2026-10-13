Rams’ Myles Garrett gets latest injury update along with tentative return timeline

The Los Angeles Rams get an encouraging injury update on Myles Garrett that offers a tentative return date for the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a tough 34-37 loss to the Buffalo Bills without Myles Garrett, who has been sidelined since suffering an injury in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. However, an encouraging injury update suggests the superstar pass rusher could be nearing a return to the field.

Discussing Garrett’s timeline on NFL Live, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport revealed where the Defensive Player of the Year stands in his recovery, when fans should expect to see him back in action, and whether he could return to practice this week.

“Speaking of the Rams, you saw these shots of Myles Garrett on the sideline last night,” Rapoport said. “Not on the field, on the sideline, still coming back after knee surgery. I was told it was a six-week-or-so recovery. That would put him back about Week 7, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he starts practicing at some point this week, but not quite ready yet for Myles.”

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Garrett’s long-awaited return

While it is not a major update or drastically different from earlier reports, Week 7 appears to be the most logical target for Garrett to get back on the field. That week, the Rams face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium after hosting the Cardinals this upcoming weekend.

Myles Garrett of Los Angeles Rams.

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the league when healthy, so his presence will make a massive difference for Los Angeles once he returns. With the Rams sitting at a disappointing 2-3 through five games, the hope is that his comeback arrives sooner rather than later.

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With Garrett out, the Rams’ defense has still held up as one of the better units in the NFL, particularly against the pass. However, that has not directly translated into wins, as their 2-3 record highlights.

Fortunately, with Aaron Donald back and Garrett slated to return in a week or two, the squad still has a chance to parlay its star power into a strong second half of the 2026 NFL season.

Key takeaways

A 34-37 loss to Buffalo was suffered by the Rams without Myles Garrett.

to Buffalo was suffered by the Rams without Myles Garrett. A six-week recovery from knee surgery puts Myles Garrett on track for Week 7.

from knee surgery puts Myles Garrett on track for Week 7. The Los Angeles Chargers will face the Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week 7.