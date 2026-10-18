Why isn’t Myles Garrett playing today for Rams vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL season Week 6?

Myles Garrett remains sidelined after knee surgery, leaving the Rams waiting for their defensive star as they fight to keep pace in the NFC West.

The Los Angeles Rams will once again be without Myles Garrett when they face the Arizona Cardinals, as the star defensive end continues recovering from knee surgery. Garrett underwent an arthroscopic procedure after the opening week of the 2026 NFL season and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, leaving Los Angeles without one of its most important defensive players.

Garrett’s absence has been a significant setback for a Rams defense that expected to rely on his pass-rushing ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks. The team has also been unable to see the anticipated partnership between Garrett and Aaron Donald, a combination that could have created major problems for opposing offensive lines.

With Los Angeles struggling to keep pace in the NFC West, Garrett’s eventual return remains an important storyline. The Rams need their defense to find consistency while the veteran edge rusher works his way back from surgery, but his recovery timeline will determine when he can rejoin the lineup.

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When will Myles Garrett return from injury?

Myles Garrett was placed on injured reserve following his knee procedure and already missed for games. So far, there’s no specific date for his return as the expected timeline was at least of six weeks.

His absence also affects how Los Angeles can generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Without Garrett, the Rams must look to other defensive linemen and pass rushers to create disruption, while the rest of the defense works to limit explosive plays. The challenge becomes even greater against division opponents, where every result can affect the NFC West race.

For the Rams, getting Garrett back healthy could provide a major boost during the second half of the season. His ability to win one-on-one matchups and disrupt passing plays makes him a valuable piece of the defensive plan, but the team will need to be patient as he recovers. Until he is cleared to return, Los Angeles must find a way to remain competitive without its injured star.

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