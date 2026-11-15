Is Myles Garrett playing today for Rams vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Los Angeles Rams, led by one of their key players, Myles Garrett, travel to Glendale to face the Arizona Cardinals.

The Los Angeles Rams need another win to remain in contention in the NFC West, and they’ll have to do it on the road against the Arizona Cardinals. According to the NFL‘s official website, Myles Garrett is listed as questionable; however, all signs point to him being available for the matchup at State Farm Stadium.

This divisional matchup could be a turning point in the season for Sean McVay‘s team. Having Garrett on the gridiron is always a major boost, and the Rams need all their players available as they look to make a push in the NFC West.

With a 5-4 record and trailing the San Francisco 49ers in the division race, the Rams are looking to reestablish themselves as contenders. Can they come away with a win on their trip to Glendale?

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What injury is Garrett dealing with?

Myles Garrett’s 2026 campaign with the Rams got off to a rocky start when a nagging knee injury forced him onto injured reserve right after the Week 1 season opener against the San Francisco 49ers. Rather than stemming from a single gruesome play, the issue was more of a lingering wear-and-tear setback that visibly limited him in his Rams debut and required arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-September.

Myles Garrett of Los Angeles Rams.

The procedure sidelined the star pass rusher for seven straight games before he finally made a roaring return to the lineup in Week 9 against Washington. One of the league’s top defensive players is slowly getting back to his best form.

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Garrett’s absence was clearly felt

During Garrett’s seven-game absence, the Rams managed to stay afloat at 4-3 thanks to a resilient secondary and a productive offense, though the drop-off in their pass rush was impossible to miss. Without their marquee edge rusher creating chaos on the outside, L.A. struggled to close the pocket—racking up just 16 sacks total through nine games (tied for 25th in the league) while allowing opposing quarterbacks an average of 2.75 seconds to throw.

Even though the defense held up reasonably well on the scoreboard by giving up 20.1 points per game during that stretch (141 points across the seven matchups), they lost three nail-biters by a combined nine points to Denver, Buffalo, and Arizona where a single timely sack could have swung the outcome.

Key takeaways

Myles Garrett is questionable but expected to play for Los Angeles Rams against Arizona Cardinals.

for Los Angeles Rams against Arizona Cardinals. Arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-September sidelined Myles Garrett for seven consecutive games after Week 1.

in mid-September sidelined Myles Garrett for seven consecutive games after Week 1. 16 total sacks were recorded by the Los Angeles Rams across their first nine games.