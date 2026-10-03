Sean McVay can’t provide exact timeline for Myles Garrett’s return to Rams, remains optimistic about his progress

Myles Garrett had to undergo surgery after Week 1, and Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay is encouraged by his recovery.

The Los Angeles Rams’ season has not gotten off to the start they expected, which has left head coach Sean McVay frustrated. Adding to their concerns is the Week 1 setback suffered by Myles Garrett, their newest addition, who is recovering well but still does not have a timetable for his return.

“Myles is good. I’ve seen him in there, he physically looks good,” McVay said recently to the press. “He’s got a good look in his eye. It’s been good having him in and out of a lot of the meetings while he’s attacking his rehab. He’s making good progress, but as far as a specific timeline, I’m not ready to give you guys that. As soon as I have those things I’ll give you guys updates.”

Garrett was placed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery when he was unable to fully recover from a knee injury. Given their current situation, the Rams urgently need their stars back, as they will also be without Aaron Donald in Week 4.

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What injury did Garrett suffer?

Myles Garrett had a rough start to his time with the Rams, playing through a nagging knee issue in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers that clearly held him back—he ended up putting up a complete stat sheet donut with 0 tackles, 0 sacks, and 0 QB pressures on 27 pass-rush snaps.

Myles Garrett of Los Angeles Rams.

After pushing through the pain and admitting he was far from 100%, he underwent minor arthroscopic knee surgery right after the game to clean up persistent swelling that had bothered him since training camp. The procedure landed him on injured reserve, meaning Los Angeles will be without its star pass rusher until at least mid-season while he fully heals.

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The Rams need Garrett back

Sean McVay’s defense desperately needs Garrett back because their pass rush has been completely neutralized through the first three weeks. Even though the unit ranks well in total yards allowed, they’ve managed just 3 total sacks over three games—putting them near the absolute bottom of the NFL (tied for 28th).

Without Garrett’s game-disrupting presence on the edge to force quick throws, opposing quarterbacks are comfortable in the pocket, which has bled into critical situations—allowing a high 43.6% third-down conversion rate.

For a team sitting at 1-2 and relying on young defensive linemen to carry the load, getting their $210M star back is the only way to re-establish a true lethal edge and take the heat off their secondary.

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Key takeaways