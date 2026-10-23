Rams get positive news on Myles Garrett amid Puka Nacua’s injury scare

The Los Angeles Rams might be without Puka Nacua for a while, but at least Myles Garrett's return is nearing.

Puka Nacua‘s status to play for the Los Angeles Rams is ‘up in the air’, so the team is very cautious. However, one of their biggest stars might be coming back soon, as Myles Garrett should be back in practice next week.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network via the Pat McAfee Show, edge rusher Myles Garrett is likely to return to practice next week. Garrett hasn’t played since Week 1 when the Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers.

After that game, it was reported that Garrett was dealing with a knee injury. After that, the Rams sent him to the IR and it seems that he could come back sooner rather than later for a team desperate to start getting wins.

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Garrett was supposed to wreck havoc on the Rams

When the Rams traded to get Garrett, they were supposed to get the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, but haven’t seen him in much action. After all, this was such a blockbuster move, that team legend Aaron Donald came out of retirement to play with Garrett. It seems like that is about to happen.

Myles Garrett FINALLY set to return to practice next week.. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dIyxHswSZT — Rams Tapes 🇵🇷 (@RamsTapes) October 23, 2026

Just last season, Garrett broke the single-season sack record with 23. He is yet to have a sack as a Rams member. Meanwhile, Donald has had a plethora of double-digit sacks. Hence, both together should be a massive problem to overcome for opponents.

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Puka Nacua’s injury isn’t as feared

It was stated that Puka Nacua won’t be sidelined for plenty of time. In fact, he could even play in Week 7, but if not, it’s still not considered a major injury. However, they still have a couple of lengthy injuries, especially the Davante Adams one.

Still, the Rams are supposed to be getting better and healthier as weeks go by. The pressure is on, but they’ve been notoriously slow starters in the last few years. It’s time for the team to turn up the heat.

Key takeaways

Myles Garrett is likely to return to practice next week after missing time with a knee injury.

after missing time with a knee injury. Myles Garrett has not played since Week 1 when the Rams lost to the 49ers.

when the Rams lost to the 49ers. Puka Nacua is not expected to be sidelined for a long period of time.