Why isn’t Aaron Donald playing today for Rams vs 49ers in Week 1 of 2026 NFL season?

The Los Angeles Rams will play against the San Francisco 49ers with a huge absence on defense. Find out why Aaron Donald is not available.

Aaron Donald will not play today for the Los Angeles Rams against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, leaving fans waiting a little longer to see the legendary defensive tackle back on an NFL field. Donald recently ended his retirement and rejoined Los Angeles, but the Rams are choosing not to rush his comeback.

Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Donald will remain in Los Angeles rather than make the long trip to Melbourne for the historic season opener. The decision comes after Donald spent an extended period away from football, with his last NFL appearance coming during the 2023 season before he retired following the Rams’ playoff loss in January 2024.

The circumstances surrounding this game also made caution particularly important. The Rams had to travel roughly 8,000 miles to Australia for their matchup with San Francisco, while the team is trying to balance the international trip with its preparation for Week 2. Rather than force Donald into his first game back under those conditions, Los Angeles opted to give its defensive star more time to prepare at home.

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When will Aaron Donald play for Rams?

For now, there is no official date for Aaron Donald’s return, but Week 2 against the New York Giants could provide a much more realistic opportunity for his long-awaited comeback. The Rams will return to the United States after their Australia trip, potentially giving Donald additional time to build his conditioning and get comfortable playing football again after more than two years away from the NFL.

McVay’s decision is ultimately about taking the long view with one of the most important defensive players in franchise history. Donald officially announced his return on August 30 after initially retiring following the 2023 season, and although he has been working toward getting back into football shape, the Rams do not want one game — especially one requiring a massive international journey — to dictate the pace of his comeback.

That means Rams fans will have to wait at least one more game to potentially see Donald alongside Myles Garrett, creating one of the most anticipated defensive tandems in the NFL. If his preparation continues to progress, Week 2 against the Giants could become the stage for Donald’s return, but Los Angeles has made clear that getting him back healthy and ready matters more than forcing him onto the field in Melbourne.