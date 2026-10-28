Canadiens, Red Wings report hints Dylan Larkin trade could happen behind his back

The Montreal Canadiens aren't giving up on Dylan Larkin, but their best chance at completing a trade might be by keeping things away from the Detroit Red Wings' forward.

Whether the Detroit Red Wings are boycotting a Dylan Larkin trade or not, it’s plain to see that the former captain has his share of responsibility for the lack of momentum in trade talks. With the 2026-27 NHL season approaching its second month, a trade seems as unlikely as it did back in the summer. The Montreal Canadiens, however, might change the equation.

That’s a common sentiment around the league. The Habs appear to hold the golden ticket. They have the assets to convince the Red Wings and need to address their top six if they want to truly compete for the Stanley Cup in a contender-filled Atlantic Division. All they’re missing is a green light from Larkin—a tiny detail.

If all that’s missing is Larkin’s signature, however, the Canadiens might be wise to negotiate with the Red Wings, and have an offer ready to show Larkin and get him to accept if he ever grows sick and tired of waiting around.

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“Montreal is not on [Larkin’s] list of 10 and here’s my theory, it almost has to be reverse engineered. Montreal is going to have to call Detroit and say they want to make a deal for Larkin, but you have to agree. Montreal and Detroit would have to agree on a trade, and then Detroit would have to go to Larkin,” Elliotte Friedman suggested on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

Lane Hutson #48 of the Montreal Canadiens against the Detroit Red Wings.

Larkin prefers to stay in U.S. market

Even when little was known about Larkin’s preferred destinations, it was always clear that he didn’t want to join a Canadian market. His trade lists so far have only reinforced that, as Larkin has left all seven Canadian teams off them. Those poised to compete for the long haul or those destined for the basement—it made little difference: Larkin didn’t include a single one of them.

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However, many insiders around the league believe Larkin’s mind can be changed regarding a move to Montreal, especially if the dramatic trade saga keeps dragging on throughout the 2026-27 NHL campaign.

“You’re starting to hear more talk about Montreal. The Canadiens I believe have got to a point where they have a good understanding of what the trade would have to be. It’s really a matter of does Larkin get tired of waiting,” Chris Johnston said on the Nielson Show.

Others, however, believe moving to Canada is where Larkin draws the line and that there’s no way he’ll change his mind, but time will tell. That’s just what the Red Wings have in abundance: time.

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Red Wings are in no rush to trade Larkin

With no urgency to trade Larkin and the forward signed through 2031, Detroit can let this drag on for as long as necessary, waiting until the right offer lands on its desk and Larkin signs off on a trade. Who knows when that will happen? At this point, it’s even reasonable to wonder whether it ever will.

Larkin doesn’t have much time, though his patience so far has surprised many. It might eventually reach a point where he waives his no-trade clause just for the sake of leaving Detroit. If Larkin ever finds himself in a position where he’s willing to accept the first offer that buys him an exit from Motor City, it feels much more likely to be a one-way ticket to a team in the U.S. But, again, who knows?

Larkin’s trade remains an enigma

It’s all so uncertain. Anything can happen, even the impossible. For the time being, it seems anything can happen, but nothing actually will. Both Larkin and the Red Wings remain firm in their tug-of-war, and neither is moving an inch. As a result, Larkin isn’t going anywhere, at least for now, and remains a Red Wing.

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He’s already played 10 games in the 2026-27 NHL season, and it might make little difference if he plays a couple dozen more. Maybe things will actually ramp up closer to the trade deadline. Until then, the Habs might need to keep working closely with the Red Wings, plotting the perfect offer—one that, once finalized, can be presented to Larkin in the hope that he’ll simply nod in agreement.

Key takeaways