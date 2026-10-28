Red Wings update denies Dylan Larkin trade despite eyebrow-raising absence

Just when fans across the NHL braced for Dylan Larkin's trade to finally materialize, the Detroit Red Wings stepped in to cool things off with an update.

Even though it looks like the Detroit Red Wings might be boycotting a Dylan Larkin trade with their unrealistic asking price, fans across the NHL are still checking in daily to see if there’s any movement toward a potential deal. Thus, when Larkin missed the Red Wings’ practice on Wednesday, everybody took notice.

However, before the situation could be blown out of proportion, a report out of Detroit put an end to the speculation, confirming that Larkin’s absence wasn’t related to a roster move and didn’t pave the way for a trade to finally happen.

“Just a maintenance day for Larkin,” Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reported on her X account. Considering Larkin recently turned 30 and NHL veterans often get such rest days, his taking a day off from practice isn’t news and doesn’t indicate that a trade is imminent.

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Larkin trade is more unlikely with every passing day

Maybe a trade happens, but it won’t be because Larkin missed the team’s practice ahead of the home game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Still, based on the buzz surrounding Larkin and Detroit, it seems the former captain’s trade is now less likely than it was when Larkin’s trade list included only three teams.

Dylan Larkin at Little Caesars Arena in first game after trade request.

Some insiders around the league believe the current 10-team trade list submitted by Larkin isn’t enough. The biggest question marks are teams like the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, which may actually have the assets to put together an offer Detroit would accept. The issue remains, however: unless Larkin waives his no-trade clause, he won’t go anywhere.

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Both Larkin and Red Wings play a role

Just as the Red Wings’ desire to receive an immediate, NHL-ready replacement for Larkin is pricing out potential suitors, Larkin’s firm stance on his future destinations has also led to the trade talks stalling. In that sense, both sides are to blame. Detroit for being a bit more petty than reasonable, and Larkin for being fixated on joining a contender in a place where he likes the surroundings, rather than simply wanting out of Detroit.

Both deserve to be blamed for that, but they’re also well within their rights to take those positions. With neither the club nor the player willing to give an inch, it feels unlikely that a trade will happen anytime soon.

Larkin may miss several more practices moving forward due to maintenance days. Fans may prick up their ears, wondering whether a trade is about to happen, but it will likely lead everyone back to square one. It’s all fun and games for a while, but eventually, Groundhog Day loses its magic. It makes one wonder what exactly each side is getting out of the conflict, and if there even is a winner in all of this drama.

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