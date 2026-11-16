The Detroit Red Wings are trying to get a deal done for Dylan Larkin, and the Montreal Canadiens are lurking in, but there are still plenty of details to be discussed.

The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly pushing hard to acquire top prospect Michael Hage from the Montreal Canadiens in any potential Dylan Larkin trade. While both franchises have engaged in extensive discussions, Detroit’s insistence on landing Montreal’s young center remains a major sticking point.

According to David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, Detroit believes teams outside Larkin‘s approved trade list offer the strongest return packages. Specifically, the Red Wings view Hage as the centerpiece asset required to part ways with their former captain.

Earlier reports revealed that the Canadiens reportedly engaged in extensive trade talks for Dylan Larkin. However, general manager Kent Hughes faces a difficult dilemma over whether sacrificing a blue-chip prospect fits Montreal’s long-term timeline.

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Why is Michael Hage a key part in the deal?

Drafted 21st overall in 2024, Hage has blossomed into one of college hockey’s most dynamic offensive centers at the University of Michigan. Interestingly, Michigan is the exact same NCAA program where Larkin starred before launching his NHL career in Detroit.

Michael Hage in 10 games this season:



4 goals

18 assists (13 primary)

22 points

57.8 FOW%

19:15 TOI/GP (per InStat)@DraftProHockey pic.twitter.com/CRKL67Ew84 — William Dubé (@williamdube_) November 14, 2026

Standing at 6-foot-1 with high-end playmaking vision and speed, Hage projects as a legitimate top-six NHL pivot. For a Red Wings franchise desperate to replenish its center depth, acquiring a standout from the Canadiens represents an ideal succession plan.

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Is there a chance for Larkin to update his list to include Canadiens?

Currently, Larkin holds full no-trade protection and has not included Montreal on his approved 10-team trade list. Furthermore, insiders note he has shown little willingness so far to waive his clause for a Canadian market.

Nevertheless, prolonged stalemate pressure could eventually force Larkin to reconsider his options. Sitting out under an fined team suspension while watching contenders drop out of the sweepstakes might convince him that joining a rising young Canadiens core offers his fastest path back to meaningful hockey.

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings are pushing to acquire Michael Hage from the Montreal Canadiens.

from the Montreal Canadiens. Michael Hage was drafted 21st overall in 2024 and plays at the University of Michigan.

and plays at the University of Michigan. Dylan Larkin holds full no-trade protection and has not included Montreal on his trade list.