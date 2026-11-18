The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams reportedly interested in acquiring Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson, alongside the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins.

The Detroit Red Wings are already aware of Dylan Larkin‘s intentions to move to another team, and now attention is shifting toward the potential departure of Simon Edvinsson as well. According to a recent report by Chris Johnston, the Toronto Maple Leafs are competing with the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks to acquire the defenseman. However, the biggest obstacle appears to be the number of draft picks the team can offer in return.

“The Sharks and Bruins have shown strong interest in Simon Edvinsson, but the Leafs have emerged as a team “lurking in the background” with interest in the 23-year-old D-man,” Johnston said. “The biggest issue for Toronto is that they do not control their 1st-round picks in 2027 or 2028, which could be a major barrier to getting a deal done with Detroit.”

The Red Wings know they have until December 1 to potentially make a decision. What will Edvinsson’s future look like for the remainder of the NHL season?

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Toronto needs Edvinsson’s services

Toronto’s aging blue line desperately needs an injection of youth, size, and mobility, and 23-year-old Simon Edvinsson checks every single box. Even though the Swede hasn’t suited up yet this season due to his ongoing RFA contract standoff in Detroit, he proved last year that he can eat heavy top-four minutes—averaging 22:21 of ice time while posting 25 points (9 goals, 16 assists) and a +12 rating across 72 games.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

With 175 NHL games and 60 career points already under his belt, adding a smooth-skating defenseman of his caliber would immediately give the Maple Leafs a long-term anchor to stabilize their back end.

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Bruins and Sharks also in the race for Edvinsson

Both the San Jose Sharks and Boston Bruins have made aggressive pitches to pry Simon Edvinsson, though neither club has met the Red Wings’ steep asking price. San Jose has been the most persistent suitor—putting a serious package on the table built around top young assets and picks (while reportedly balking at Detroit’s demand to include former second-overall pick Michael Misa without getting more back)—only for interim GM Shawn Horcoff to turn it down.

Meanwhile, Boston has been dangling defenseman Mason Lohrei alongside prospects like Dean Letourneau or Will Zellers (and potentially Toronto’s future first-round pick), but the Bruins have so far refused to part with blue-chip centers James Hagens or Fraser Minten, leaving the Atlantic Division rivals at a standoff.

Key takeaways

The Toronto Maple Leafs are competing with the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks for Simon Edvinsson.

with the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks for Simon Edvinsson. The Detroit Red Wings have until December 1 to make a decision on Simon Edvinsson.

to make a decision on Simon Edvinsson. Simon Edvinsson posted 25 points across 72 games for the Detroit Red Wings last season.