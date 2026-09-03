Patrik Laine reportedly draws interest from four teams amid slow free agency

In what has otherwise been a slow offseason for Patrik Laine, a new report hints that there could be four teams interested in signing him ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

If the 2025-26 NHL season was hard for Patrik Laine to deal with, the road to the 2026-27 campaign hasn’t been much better. Out of a contract and with many questions left to answer, Laine is still searching for a landing spot in the league. Only weeks away from the beginning of training camps, his options are dwindling, and even if he is given a chance, it may only be on a prove-it deal.

Still, there may finally be progress. After months of slow-moving business and refreshing his inbox only to see everything stay the same, Laine may actually be getting interest from teams across the NHL. A report at least suggests that four teams are showing interest.

Namely, and in no particular order, the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Tampa Bay Lightning. This is according to Ottawa Citizen reporter Bruce Garrioch, who also hinted that the Ottawa Senators looked into Laine but that it may only be a false alarm.

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Maple Leafs and Panthers seem favorites

The Maple Leafs have long been linked to Laine. So much so that a trade between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buds stopped sounding like a crazy thing to happen in the NHL. That’s how much the Leafs were rumored to be testing the waters around Laine.

Patrik Laine at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Still, for whatever reason, a trade involving Laine between the eternal Canadian foes never happened. Laine’s contract has expired, and he is now up for grabs. Toronto doesn’t have much to lose, so it could be the perfect opportunity.

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As for the Panthers, we’ve talked about how great a fit the two are countless times and why it makes sense on virtually every front. The fact that Florida is set to miss Brad Marchand for some time only makes Laine an even more appealing solution.

Question marks around Laine

Every team is aware of what a healthy Laine can bring to the ice. Toronto, Florida, Dallas, Tampa Bay, and even those franchises that haven’t expressed interest know what he is capable of. However, the real dilemma is how much an NHL organization might be willing to pay and commit, and whether the once 40-plus-goal scorer will accept it.

Laine running out of options

Running out of time in the hourglass, Laine may have no option but to sign a professional tryout deal (PTO). There doesn’t seem to be a bidder with a better offer, at least not in North America. It’s either that or traveling across the Atlantic to the Old World.

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Laine is still relatively young, so a strong season in Europe could land him back in the NHL, but it remains a risky gamble. Oftentimes, there is no coming back, and a year out of the league doesn’t always pan out.