Maple Leafs reportedly admit Gavin McKenna will be No. 1 pick in 2026 NHL Draft

Reports indicate the mystery has been resolved and the Toronto Maple Leafs are committed to drafting Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection.

Though it’s often considered an open secret, anything can happen until the Toronto Maple Leafs announce their first-round pick with the No. 1 selection in the 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft. According to a report, however, the Buds may have tipped their hand, as they reportedly told Gavin McKenna they plan to draft him.

“A source close to the situation, who was part of the NHL Combine, tells me Toronto told Gavin McKenna during their interview with the player that they intend on drafting him with the first overall pick,” as reported by Shawn Hutcheon on X.

McKenna has been the consensus first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft for quite some time, but recent buzz left the door open for Swedish winger Ivar Stenberg to leapfrog him and land in Toronto instead. Based on the latest report, though, that possibility appears to be off the table, as the Maple Leafs have made up their minds.

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More signs McKenna is headed to Toronto

In addition to reports of the Maple Leafs’ straightforwardness with McKenna, a report from Scott Wheeler of The Athletic serves as further evidence that the Yukon native is bound for Ontario—and that the rest of the NHL is making peace with that outcome.

Gavin McKenna is the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“People around the league are more and more convinced it’s going to be McKenna for the Leafs, and nothing I heard in Buffalo this week steered me in another direction. I know they like Chase Reid, but the sense I get is it’s McKenna,” Wheeler reported.

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The report also noted that Toronto representatives visited McKenna’s hometown of Whitehorse, and the young winger is scheduled to visit The Six after the NHL Combine. It seems like a done deal, although it won’t become official until draft night in Buffalo.

When is the 2026 NHL Draft?

The 2026 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Based on the latest indicators, it appears McKenna’s selection will kick off the first round in the City of Good Neighbors. How the rest of the board unfolds, however, remains the true mystery heading into the draft.