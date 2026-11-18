The saga surrounding Dylan Larkin's potential departure from the Detroit Red Wings remains unresolved, as both sides have yet to reach an agreement.

As the NHL season progresses, the spotlight occasionally shifts away from the action due to Dylan Larkin‘s ongoing and increasingly stalled situation. According to a recent report by Michael Russo, the Detroit Red Wings are already aware that their star wants to join the Minnesota Wild, but they don’t appear to be on board with that destination.

“They know he wants to play for Minnesota and…you could offer anything, and they’re not gonna do it; I just think that they are punishing Larkin, there’s a lot of hurt feelings there,” the insider revealed on the Paul Allen Show.

As long as both sides remain unable to reach an agreement, it is clear that both the Red Wings and Larkin himself will ultimately be affected. Will the star forward finally get his wish and join the Wild?

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An offer that falls short

Minnesota recently threw a pretty hefty package on the table for Dylan Larkin—reportedly offering Danila Yurov, three first-round picks, and Ryan Hartman—to try and lure him away from Detroit, though it doesn’t look like a deal is happening anytime soon.

Danila Yurov #22 of the Minnesota Wild.

Even though the Wild are clearly eager to bolster their center depth, early reports suggest their current offers for Dylan Larkin fail to meet Red Wings’ needs, leaving Detroit’s front office unimpressed and holding out for a different kind of return.

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How would Larkin fit into the Wild’s system?

Slotting Dylan Larkin into Minnesota’s lineup would immediately give the Central Division leaders (16-3-4) a legitimate, high-motor 1C to center Kirill Kaprizov (37 points) and Matt Boldy (21 points), freeing up Joel Eriksson Ek to anchor a nightmare shutdown second line.

Even though Larkin has started 2026-27 on a slightly modest scoring pace—posting 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) and a +3 rating while logging heavy 21:41 nightly minutes in Detroit—his elite speed, 58.9% 5-on-5 expected goals share, and two-way reliability would supercharge a Wild offense already ranking 6th in the NHL in goals scored.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings scores.

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Key takeaways