The Detroit Red Wings are reportedly willing to entertain Simon Edvinsson’s desire to join the Toronto Maple Leafs, but there is a major catch.

Anticipation continues to build among Detroit Red Wings fans as defenseman Simon Edvinsson is reportedly on the trade block for the remainder of the season. Among the potential landing spots, the Toronto Maple Leafs have emerged in recent trade rumors.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, while Edvinsson is open to joining Toronto, the Maple Leafs have yet to put together an attractive enough offer for the Red Wings, a hurdle that could complicate a deal.

With the Nashville Predators reportedly pushing hard to acquire Edvinsson, Toronto will need to significantly sweeten its offer to Detroit, per Friedman. Still, Nashville is far from the only competition in the sweepstakes.

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Detroit has reportedly asked five suitors for young centers in return, an area where the Maple Leafs lack organizational depth. Even with Edvinsson’s interest in playing in Toronto, the front office will need to get creative to meet the Red Wings’ asking price before the trade deadline.

Simon Edvinsson #77 of the Detroit Red Wings.

What could the Maple Leafs offer for Edvinsson?

With Gavin McKenna untouchable, a realistic Maple Leafs offer for Simon Edvinsson would start with NHL forward Easton Cowan and Colorado’s 2027 first-round pick. Cowan is the only young roster player Toronto has with enough immediate value to anchor talks with Detroit.

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To meet Detroit’s asking price before the Dec. 1 deadline, Toronto would also have to attach top futures like defenseman Ben Danford or goaltender Artur Akhtyamov, plus a young center such as Aatu Räty or Tyler Hopkins.

As Friedman noted, Toronto lacks the deep prospect pool of rivals like San Jose or Anaheim. However, Edvinsson’s reported openness to signing a long-term extension in Toronto gives the Leafs key leverage if other suitors refuse to part with blue-chip talent.

Key takeaways

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported Simon Edvinsson is open to joining the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Simon Edvinsson is open to joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Detroit Red Wings asked five suitors for young centers in exchange for Simon Edvinsson.

five suitors for young centers in exchange for Simon Edvinsson. The Toronto Maple Leafs emerged in trade rumors for Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson.

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