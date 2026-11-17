Dylan Larkin is pushing for a departure from the Detroit Red Wings, with the Minnesota Wild emerging as one of the teams interested in acquiring his services.

The recent offers from several teams looking to acquire Dylan Larkin have evidently fallen short of Detroit’s expectations. In fact, a recent report from Frank Seravalli revealed that the Detroit Red Wings would not be interested in sending their star to the Minnesota Wild, as the team is reportedly unwilling to meet the asking price.

“I believe that from the ownership level on down, the Red Wings have made a determination that they are not gonna make a trade with the Wild, that they don’t wanna give Larkin what he wants; that’s the belief that I have,” the insider revealed.

The Red Wings are standing firm on their steep asking price, and it appears they have one fewer potential trade partner in the mix. What will ultimately lie ahead for Larkin during this NHL season?

Advertisement

What did the Wild offer for Larkin?

The Minnesota Wild have reportedly put a hefty futures-heavy package on the table for Dylan Larkin, headlined by promising 22-year-old forward Danila Yurov, three first-round draft picks, and veteran forward Ryan Hartman.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

While that sounds like a massive haul on paper, Detroit has turned its nose up at the offer because those draft picks project to be late first-rounders from a contending Minnesota squad, and the Red Wings want established core talent right now rather than waiting on draft capital.

Advertisement

The teams still in the running

Although there is still no certainty about where Larkin will ultimately end up, the player has openly expressed his desire to join one of these 10 NHL teams in the near future.

Florida Panthers

Vegas Golden Knights

Dallas Stars

Washington Capitals

Carolina Hurricanes

Utah Mammoth

Tampa Bay Lightning

New Jersey Devils

Colorado Avalanche

Minnesota Wild

Key takeaways

The Detroit Red Wings reportedly decided not to trade Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild.

Dylan Larkin to the Minnesota Wild. The Minnesota Wild offered Danila Yurov, Ryan Hartman, and three first-round draft picks for Larkin.

for Larkin. Dylan Larkin expressed a desire to join one of 10 NHL teams, including the Wild.