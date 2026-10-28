NY Rangers reportedly linked to Canadiens on goalie trade, following Igor Shesterkin’s serious injury

The New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens are reportedly linked following Igor Shesterkin’s serious injury, which he suffered several weeks ago.

Igor Shesterkin’s recent injury sent shockwaves through the New York Rangers organization. Despite the team’s strong start to the 2026 NHL season, a recent report has linked them to the Montreal Canadiens, specifically goaltender Sam Montembeault.

“What might make more sense for the Rangers is simply finding a short-term rental option for the rest of this season. One name that could be available and make sense: Montreal’s Sam Montembeault,” Bleacher Report‘s Adam Gretz started.

“The Canadiens have two young goalies that they really like, Jakub Dobes and Jacob Fowler, who should be the future, while Montembeault is in the final year of his contract and likely the odd man out. He has had some really good seasons in the past and could be a solid veteran to accompany Garand for this season.”

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Montembeault could be a solid option for Mike Sullivan, especially if the front office can acquire him at a reasonable price. Where will he ultimately end up in the near future?

Sam Montembeault #35 of the Montreal Canadiens reacts after allowing a goal.

Montembeault contract situation

Sam Montembeault is in the middle of a three-year contract extension with the Canadiens, carrying a manageable $3.15 million AAV cap hit. With Montreal rostering extra goalies and evaluating their crease long-term, Montembeault has emerged as a frequent subject in trade chatter.

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For the New York Rangers, picking him up on a low-cost deal would be a ideal fit: it gives them a reliable, battle-tested netminder who can handle real starter-level workload without destroying their tight cap space. Whether as high-end insurance or a steady tandem option to keep their crease stable, getting an experienced goaltender with term at just over $3M would be a massive bargain for New York’s depth.

What happened to Shesterkin?

The Rangers took a massive blow on Friday, October 9, 2026, when Igor Shesterkin suffered a serious lower-body injury to his right knee during a 3-1 loss against the Washington Capitals. After jamming his leg awkwardly against the goalpost midway through the second period, he had to be helped off the ice, unable to put weight on it.

The ultimate diagnosis was a worst-case scenario: the Rangers announced that Shesterkin will miss the entire remainder of the 2026–27 season, completely sidelining their elite netminder and leaving New York to navigate its crease without its main anchor.

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Key takeaways