Mike Sullivan's New York Rangers need to bolster their offense, and one name that has been linked to the team is Tommy Novak of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The New York Rangers remain in contention in the Metropolitan Division despite a dip in offensive production. Mike Sullivan, who needs to address that area of the team immediately, is familiar with Tommy Novak from their time together with the Pittsburgh Penguins, making the forward a plausible target.

“The Rangers have also shown previous interest in 29-year-old center Tommy Novak, who’s third on the team with 16 points and set to begin a three-year, $4.65 million AAV extension next season,” The Athletic‘s Vincent Mercogliano wrote.

Although they spent relatively little time together, having shared a locker room could certainly be an advantage. Will Novak ultimately make his way to the Big Apple?

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Could Tommy Novak be the player Rangers need?

Tommy Novak checks a lot of boxes for a New York Rangers lineup looking for reliable middle-six scoring and puck-moving depth. The 29-year-old center is off to a strong start for Pittsburgh in 2026–27 with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 23 games—building on three consecutive 40-plus-point campaigns.

Tommy Novak #18 of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Beyond his even-strength playmaking and sneaky scoring touch, his budget-friendly $3.5 million cap hit this season (before his three-year, $4.65 million AAV extension kicks in next year without any trade protection) makes him an easily movable, plug-and-play upgrade who can take pressure off New York’s top lines without forcing the Rangers to dismantle their core.

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The Rangers’ offensive struggles

The New York Rangers’ offense has noticeably cooled off in 2026–27, ranking 22nd in the NHL with just 70 goals through 24 games (2.92 goals per game) while seeing its power play dip from fifth in the league last season (24.7%) down to 20.3% in the wake of Artemi Panarin’s departure.

Part of that drop-off comes down to injuries hitting wingers like Oliver Bjorkstrand and Pavel Dorofeyev, along with a cold stretch from Alexis Lafreniere, who has managed just one goal over his last 10 outings despite sitting at 22 points overall.

Still, Mike Sullivan defended Lafreniere despite his scoring struggles, pointing out that the 25-year-old is still generating plenty of quality looks off the rush and just needs to get back to dominating down low around the crease to spark New York’s attack.

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Key takeaways