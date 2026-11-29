The New York Rangers secured a big win over the Calgary Flames at Madison Square Garden, fueled by a standout performance from Joonas Korpisalo.

The injury Igor Shesterkin suffered weeks ago could have been a major blow to the New York Rangers, but Mike Sullivan‘s team clearly had other plans. In a packed and electric Madison Square Garden, Joonas Korpisalo stepped up between the pipes, delivering a standout performance and playing a key role in the Rangers’ victory over the Calgary Flames.

The goaltender, surprised by the fans chanting his name, expressed his gratitude for the support and affection. However, he prefers to keep his feet on the ground and stay focused on what’s ahead, hoping to continue helping his team secure more wins on the ice.

“It’s pretty cool. Never had that before. It’s a great building, it’s a great house. Awesome fans. It (feels) pretty good. But (I’m) just trying to focus on the next (shot),” Korpisalo said to the press once the game concluded.

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Shining under the lights at MSG

Joonas Korpisalo put up a brick wall at Madison Square Garden, stopping all 30 shots he faced for a 1.000 save percentage and his first shutout as a Ranger in New York‘s 1–0 win over the Flames.

Mika Zibanejad #93 and Joonas Korpisalo #70 of the New York Rangers.

After bouncing back from a rough outing against Buffalo, the veteran netminder turned away 10 shots in the first period, 8 in the second, and 12 more in the third—including a late Calgary push with an extra attacker—to snap the Rangers’ three-game skid and improve his season mark to a 2.01 GAA and a .930 save percentage.

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Korpisalo receives support from his teammates

Korpisalo’s performance was outstanding, earning praise not only from the home crowd but also from his own teammates. J.T. Miller, the team’s captain, had nothing but words of praise for his fellow goaltender in the locker room.

“He played unbelievable. I thought we did a great job of defending, but I feel like they had a couple of looks today where they really had some Grade A looks, and he shut the door — especially that one at the end down the stretch there.

“So, he’s been really good for us so far this year when he’s been in and I’m happy for him to get the shutout, but to a man, it was a good team effort on a back-to-back today and it’s nice to stop the bleeding a little bit,” J.T. Miller said.

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What’s next for the Rangers?

The Rangers stay put at Madison Square Garden for their next three games, giving them a solid chance to build momentum right at home. They kick things off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Nov. 30, then welcome the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 3, and wrap up the homestand with a tough test against the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 5.

Key takeaways