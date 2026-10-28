Amid a losing streak, Mike Sullivan and the New York Rangers have received the ultimate wake-up call from the ownership at Madison Square Garden.

While captain J.T. Miller called out the New York Rangers, his warning to the team now looks like child’s play compared with the owners’ remarks about the organization’s financial losses over the past two years. Coincidentally, those losses largely coincide with Mike Sullivan’s tenure in New York and should serve as a stark reminder of what’s expected from the Broadway Blueshirts in the 2026-27 NHL season.

It’s been a while since the Rangers last made the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Not as long as it has been for some other clubs, but the past two seasons haven’t been encouraging, either.

That’s true both from a hockey and on-ice product standpoint and from a financial perspective. And the ownership in New York didn’t sugarcoat how tough these past two seasons have been. The quality of the on-ice product made that plain to see, but the numbers tell an even bigger story and only ramp up the pressure on Sullivan and the Rangers.

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“NY Rangers lost about $30.5 million during 2026 fiscal year and $23.3 million in 2025, according to MSG Rangers’ SEC filing. Rangers had $26.8 mill in profits in 2024,” as reported by Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic. “Company says: ‘We are likely not to be profitable in the near term unless the Rangers make an extended playoff run‘.”

New York Rangers manager Mike Sullivan.

NY Rangers are now separated from NY Knicks

Though both sports organizations that call Madison Square Garden home are still owned by the same parent company, MSG Sports, they have been two separate publicly traded companies since Oct. 26.

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Unless someone is interested in purchasing shares in either company, the spin-off doesn’t change much about how the Blueshirts—or the Knickerbockers, for that matter—are managed. James Dolan remains the CEO of both companies.

MSG Knickerbockers Corp. owns the New York Knicks as well as their G League affiliate, while MSG Rangers Corp. owns the Blueshirts, their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack, and the MSG training facility.

NY Rangers must turn the tide fast

However, with the Knicks’ revenue and profits now part of a separate corporation, the basketball team may no longer be able to toss its NHL neighbors a lifeline if they need one. The Rangers are on their own in that regard, and that’s another reason Sullivan and company will feel the pressure not only to make the playoffs but also to go on a long run.

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Sullivan may be on the spot

It took a while, but Sullivan has finally had his “Welcome to New York City” moment. This is the concrete jungle where dreams are made of, but it’s also a meat grinder where, if you aren’t winning or making money, you can become expendable. If a team is losing games and money simultaneously, the head coach can only last so long—even someone with a résumé like Sullivan’s.

Fans grow suspicious

However, fans are mainly wary of the Rangers’ statement that the team is losing money. Just a year ago, the Blueshirts were ranked as the NHL’s second-most valuable team, and many believe this is merely an accounting tactic—a rather creative one—to send a message to the coaching staff and players about the expectations for the brand of hockey played at Madison Square Garden.

Key takeaways

Captain J.T. Miller called out the New York Rangers prior to ownership financial remarks.

called out the New York Rangers prior to ownership financial remarks. NY Rangers lost $30.5 million during the 2026 fiscal year, per SEC filing.

during the 2026 fiscal year, per SEC filing. Separated publicly traded companies now house the Rangers and Knicks since Oct. 26.