With the New York Rangers pushing to contend this NHL season, the team is expected to be in the market for a goaltender ahead of the trade deadline.

Few teams have generated as much early buzz this season as the New York Rangers. Sitting fourth in the Metropolitan Division with 19 points, New York is firmly in the mix to secure a playoff spot this spring. However, a recent loss to the Buffalo Sabres has set off alarm bells, raising questions about how the front office plans to address its situation in net.

With Igor Shesterkin on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), Dylan Garand has stepped into the crease, though the Rangers are widely expected to explore outside alternatives as the season wears on. Still, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that New York is not rushing its search for a goaltender, even with trade speculation heating up.

Although Garand has held his own—posting a 7-8-1 record across 16 appearances (14 starts) during the 2026-27 NHL season—calls have grown louder for the Rangers to bring in another netminder for the remainder of the campaign.

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Meanwhile, head coach Mike Sullivan has made his stance clear on Matt Rempe as trade rumors continue to swirl around New York in its push to lock down a postseason berth.

David Pagnotta: Re Rangers goaltending: [They] aren't rushing to make a move – Down To Irf (11/23) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) November 26, 2026

Potential goaltending targets for the Rangers

With Shesterkin on season-ending injured reserve ($11.5M cap hit), New York is limited to expiring rentals. St. Louis’s Jordan Binnington ($6M AAV), now backing up Joel Hofer, and Los Angeles’s Darcy Kuemper ($5.25M AAV) headline the market as proven Stanley Cup winners who won’t compromise future cap flexibility.

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Detroit also has a crowded crease behind Daniil Tarasov, making pending UFAs John Gibson ($6.4M AAV) and injured Sam Montembeault ($3.15M AAV) viable targets. Either veteran—especially with salary retention—would provide low-cost experience to share starts down the stretch.

If GM Chris Drury stands pat, the Rangers can stick with their Dylan Garand–Joonas Korpisalo tandem. Having already acquired Arvid Soderblom from Chicago on Nov. 15, New York has solid organizational depth alongside AHL prospect Callum Tung and the waiver wire.

Key takeaways

Elliotte Friedman reported the New York Rangers are not rushing their search for a goaltender.

are not rushing their search for a goaltender. Dylan Garand posted a 7-8-1 record across 16 appearances during the 2026-27 NHL season.

across 16 appearances during the 2026-27 NHL season. Jordan Binnington and Darcy Kuemper headline the New York Rangers’ potential goaltending trade targets.

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