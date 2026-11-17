With the Detroit Red Wings having uncertainty regarding Dylan Larkin, the team is waiting for the return of Albert Johansson that could be against the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders.

Uncertainty surrounding captain Dylan Larkin’s future—sparked by recent trade overtures from the Minnesota Wild that forced the Detroit Red Wings to address the noise—remains top of mind in Hockeytown. Amid the swirl of trade speculation, however, Detroit is nearing some welcome injury news: defenseman Albert Johansson could soon return to the lineup, according to a new report.

Per Detroit Free Press NHL insider Helene St. James, Johansson is targeting a return against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18, though there is a chance he suits up even sooner against the New York Islanders.

Johansson has been sidelined since Oct. 24, when he exited a matchup against the Calgary Flames with an injury. His impending return comes as trade chatter continues to swirl, with reports indicating that suitors pursuing Larkin have yet to meet Detroit’s steep asking price.

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With both Larkin and defenseman Simon Edvinsson out of the lineup—a situation recently addressed by head coach Todd McLellan—Johansson’s imminent return offers a timely glimpse at how Detroit can weather the remainder of the season if its roster undergoes major changes.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings after a second period fight.

What can Johansson bring to the Red Wings?

Johansson brings smooth skating and reliable puck-moving ability to the Red Wings’ blue line. Known for his fluid stride and composure under pressure, the 25-year-old left-shot defenseman helps Detroit transition cleanly out of its own zone while providing steady coverage on the bottom pairings.

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Beyond his defensive reliability, Johansson offers untapped two-way upside. While his NHL point totals remain modest—including one assist in 11 games this season before landing on injured reserve—he showcased strong offensive instincts in Sweden and the AHL, giving Detroit a blueliner capable of jumping into the rush.

Ultimately, Johansson provides valuable lineup versatility and cost-controlled depth on a $1.125 million cap hit. Whether anchoring the third pair or stepping into top-four minutes alongside Moritz Seider when injuries hit, his mobility and poise make him a dependable piece of Detroit’s defensive core.

Key takeaways

Albert Johansson is targeting a return against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Johansson has been sidelined since Oct. 24 after exiting against the Calgary Flames.

since Oct. 24 after exiting against the Calgary Flames. Red Wings’ D recorded one assist in 11 games this season before landing on injured reserve.

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