Red Wings’ McLellan shares clear stance on Dylan Larkin, Edvinsson absences amid trade rumors

With Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson both expected to miss the rest of the season, Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan has made his stance clear on how the team will move forward without them.

As the NHL regular season presses on, anticipation continues to mount around the Detroit Red Wings‘ looming decisions regarding Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson. Addressing the situation, head coach Todd McLellan was asked how he has navigated the ongoing trade speculation surrounding both players and how he is communicating with general manager Steve Yzerman regarding their continued absences from the lineup.

McLellan noted that he and Yzerman remain in constant contact as the coaching staff works around the voids left by Larkin and Edvinsson. “We are talking 24/7. There is not a moment when we don’t talk it through,” McLellan told reporters in Tampa. “Those conversations are going on all the time. If everything gets settled out, that will continue, and that’s how we manage it.”

McLellan’s remarks underscore a resilient locker-room dynamic despite the swirling trade rumors around Larkin and Edvinsson, with clubs such as the Minnesota Wild reportedly submitting the strongest offer to Detroit so far.

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With speculation linking both Edvinsson and Larkin to a potential blockbuster package—and the Montreal Canadiens also rumored to be active in trade discussions—the Red Wings are working to steady their lineup and compensate for the absence of two cornerstone pieces.

Head coach Todd McLellan.

A team dealing without Larkin and Edvinsson

Without suspended Larkin, Detroit has leaned on a center-by-committee approach led by rookie Emmitt Finnie on the top line alongside Alex DeBrincat and Marco Kasper, while veterans Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher anchor the middle six. Rather than naming a single replacement captain, McLellan has turned to a shared leadership group and a heavier, forechecking identity.

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To replace Edvinsson and his 22-plus minutes per game, young left-shot defenseman William Wallinder has been promoted to the top pairing alongside Moritz Seider. Veterans Ben Chiarot and Justin Faulk form the second pair to absorb heavy defensive matchups, with Andreas Englund and Anton Johansson rounding out the third pair.

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff has maintained a “status quo” approach despite Detroit’s recent slide, prioritizing getting Edvinsson signed before the December 1 eligibility deadline while holding firm on his trade asking price for Larkin.

Key takeaways

Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan and GM Steve Yzerman remain in constant contact.

and GM Steve Yzerman remain in constant contact. The Minnesota Wild submitted the strongest offer to the Detroit Red Wings so far.

to the Detroit Red Wings so far. Interim GM Shawn Horcoff reportedly prioritizes signing Simon Edvinsson before the December 1 eligibility deadline.

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