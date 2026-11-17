Dylan Larkin has yet to resolve his potential departure from the Detroit Red Wings, as the franchise remains unconvinced by the offers submitted by other teams.

The NHL has been buzzing with speculation surrounding Dylan Larkin‘s imminent departure from the Detroit Red Wings. However, the offers reported by Helene St. James have apparently failed to meet the franchise’s expectations, as the Wings continue to stand firm on their steep asking price.

“The Panthers and Golden Knights showed limited interest in Larkin, unwilling to give up any of their established stars. The Wild have peddled Danila Yurov, a 6-foot-1, 178-pound, 22-year-old right winger with nine goals after 22 games this season, his second in the NHL,” St. James revealed via Detroit Free Press.

She also added: “The offer includes three first-round picks, and a veteran such as Ryan Hartman, a 32-year-old forward with seven points after 22 games this season. While three first-round picks sounds good in theory, in reality, given how good the Wild are, those picks would likely be in the bottom of the round.”

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All of this, despite appearing to be a substantial offer, evidently falls short of Detroit’s expectations for parting ways with one of the franchise’s biggest stars in recent years. “The Wings want more than that for Larkin. They want an established 30-goal scorer, preferably a center. They were 5-2-3 when he played for them from Oct. 6-26, and are 3-6 since.

Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings.

“Maybe the need for a skilled center can be addressed with an Edvinsson trade, but that won’t alter the Wings’ stance that they want full value for Larkin.”

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Larkin’s true value to Detroit

Across 818 regular-season games in a Detroit uniform, Dylan Larkin has racked up 278 goals and 371 assists for 649 points, including five straight 30-goal campaigns prior to this season and 6 points (2 goals, 4 assists) through 10 games in 2026-27. Even with his messy standoff, the Red Wings have zero interest in letting him go on the cheap—and for good reason.

Proven two-way, 30-goal top-line centers who win nearly 53% of their faceoffs don’t grow on trees, plus Detroit already paid the heaviest front-loaded years of his contract, leaving any acquiring team with a super manageable declining actual salary ($8 million down to $7.1 million through 2030-31).

Interim GM Shawn Horcoff isn’t looking to dump a burden; he wants legitimate, NHL-ready talent back and knows the daily $41K hit to Larkin’s wallet gives Detroit plenty of leverage to wait for a haul.

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Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates.

A lengthy layoff for Larkin

Dylan Larkin hasn’t suited up for the Red Wings since late October 2026, after the team slapped him with an unpaid suspension for refusing to report to the club amid a messy trade standoff.

Frustrated by the franchise’s direction and front-office turmoil, the longtime captain requested a move out of Detroit and decided to stay away from the rink while Shawn Horcoff works the phones to find a deal.

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Key takeaways